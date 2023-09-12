CYCS PIC

Chester’s offense has put up big numbers this season but struggled against South Pointe.

 BY MARK DELL’AQUILA

A week can change everything. Sometimes, that change is not for the better.

Seven days after blanking long-time rival Fairfield Central, Chester hit the road to Rock Hill. South Pointe turned the tables on the Cyclones Friday, authoring a 31-0 Stallion victory at District 3 South Stadium.