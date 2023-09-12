A week can change everything. Sometimes, that change is not for the better.
Seven days after blanking long-time rival Fairfield Central, Chester hit the road to Rock Hill. South Pointe turned the tables on the Cyclones Friday, authoring a 31-0 Stallion victory at District 3 South Stadium.
The first two possessions told much of the tale. Chester (3-1) took the opening kickoff and was compelled into a three-and-out after just over a minute. South Pointe (3-1) needed just two plays to seize the early lead, as Stallion quarterback Malachi Marshall ran behind the left tackle and cashed in a 39-yard touchdown to give South Pointe a 7-0 lead with two minutes off the clock.
Following a trade of several punts, South Pointe embarked on one of the longest drives of the night. The 10-play, 55-yard Stallion drive concluded with a 20-yard field goal that would put South Pointe ahead, 10-0, just into the second quarter. The Stallions needed just over two more minutes to extend the advantage, as Marshall connected with Xavier Preston on a juggling, 51-yard touchdown toss to make the score 17-0.
South Pointe again found the end zone on its next possession. The Stallions went 41 yards in three plays, capped by a 21-yard toss from Marshall to Jordan Curbeam that stretched the advantage to 24-0. Chester’s final two drives of the period ended in a punt and the end of the half, finishing off an opening 24 in which the Cycs managed just two first downs.
The second half played out quite unlike the first. The game quickly settled into a defensive battle, with four punts in a row starting the stanza.
The fourth punt would set up South Pointe at the Cyclone 49 with 5:33 to play in the third. The Stallions took five plays to travel those 49 yards, with Mason Pickett-Hicks going 11 yards for a score to provide what would be the final margin.
The theme of South Pointe quickly scoring after Chester punts played out all night. The Stallions’ four touchdown drives all came after Chester punts on three-and-outs, with only 12 total plays making up those four drives.
“I think that (came) from us not responding in adverse situations,” Chester coach Victor Floyd said. “Our backs were against the wall a couple times. We just didn’t respond the right way. We’ve got to learn from it.”
Despite the result, Floyd took solace in what he saw from his team in the second half. Chester forced four Stallion punts and a fumble after the interval.
“We fought. We didn’t give up,” Floyd said. “We’ve got a few bumps and bruises here. We’ve got to get healed up. The guys fought. We’re going to be fine.”
Chester tallied 111 yards of total offense in the contest and converted just 2-of-13 third-down attempts. The Cyclones threw for 47 yards and rushed for 64. Senior running back Elijah Coleman managed 10 yards rushing on nine attempts, battling both an early injury and South Pointe’s fierce rush defense. Antonio Hopkins spelled Coleman in the backfield, along with playing a huge role on the Cyclone defense. Hopkins recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) to pace Chester. CJ McCree and Reggie Heath added eight apiece.
Chester again squares off with a Region 3-4A foe next week, as Catawba Ridge ventures to face the Cyclones. Though Catawba Ridge is off to a 1-3 start, Floyd has clear sights on what the Cycs need to address in front of the home crowd Friday.
“I think our guys fully understand the level we have to be at to compete at this level,” Floyd said. “Hopefully, we’ll learn from it and get better, then go from there.
“First of all, we’ve got to get our bodies back. It’s all about just putting the parts back in place and getting better at what we do. It’s more about us than it is the next opponent. We’ve got some things we need to sharpen up. Some guys let their emotions get the best of them. We did some things out of character. We’ve got to grow from that. There are no excuses. We’ve just got to get better.”
The Copperheads and Cyclones tee it up Friday night in Chester. Game time is set for 7:30.