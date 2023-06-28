Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.
You already know how much dogs love tummy rubs, but did you know there was another rub we enjoy even more?
Nearly all dogs love having their ears rubbed. You wouldn’t think this would be such a common occurrence. After all, there are hundreds of breeds, and all of our ears are different. Papillons have ears that look like wings, German Shepherds have sharp peaks and the Basset Hounds have big, long, floppy ears that hang down to the ground. But we all love an ear rub just the same. Dogs crave affection and touch from our owners, so a rub on the ears meets a basic need for communication.
Ears are one of a handful of nerve centers on a dog’s body that are extra-sensitive to touch. The only other places that are nearly as sensitive are our bellies and the nooks between our toes.
When you rub a dog’s ears, the pleasure felt doesn’t stop there but goes all the way to our heart. The ears contain nerve branches that extend to the internal organs in our bodies. Because the ears are such a hotbed of nerves, they’re the primary target of people who practice acupuncture and acupressure. Putting pressure on the ears sends nerve impulses right through the body. There’s essentially an entire map of the body on our ears. In fact, many acupuncturists only work on ears, because they can treat the whole body this way.
It’s not uncommon for dogs to get so relaxed and blissful when we’re getting our ears rubbed that we slip into happy sleep. It’s not only because we feel comfortable. Rubbing the ears sends nerve impulses to the hypothalamus and pituitary glands. These glands secrete endorphins, pain-killing, feel-good hormones that make dogs feel relaxed, even euphoric. When you rub your dog’s ears, he is essentially getting high on his own hormones.
Researchers have found that people get a lot of the same benefits that their dogs do. Rubbing dogs’ ears triggers a flood of human endorphins. This in turn helps people relax and even lowers their blood pressure.
Many breeds get their ears clipped when they’re just a few weeks old. Among them are Schnauzers, Dobermans, Great Danes and Boxers. While it isn’t a horrific experience, it’s not the greatest either. My mom had a Boxer many years ago named Ginger and her ears were clipped. While they looked beautiful, she said she would never put another dog through having its ears clipped. For this reason some dogs may never forget that experience and don’t want anyone touching their ears.
Now that you understand this, it’s pretty hard to rub your dog’s ears in ways they dislike. Starting at the base of the ear, hold the flap between your thumb and forefinger. Very gently pull the ear straight out from your dog’s head, letting your fingers slide as you go. If you do that about four times, moving your fingers each time so they slide over a different section of the ear, you’ll hit just about every sensitive spot, and your dog will be very, very happy if not launched into cloud nine. Dogs love massages as well as tummy and ear rubs. So give it a try this week and see how much your best friend will love you for it.