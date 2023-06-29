SC@Work Road Trip will be in Chester July 12th
SC@Work: Road Trips are a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), SC Works, partner agencies, and state employers which will occur in the spring and fall of 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SC@Work Road Trip will be in Chester July 12th
SC@Work: Road Trips are a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), SC Works, partner agencies, and state employers which will occur in the spring and fall of 2023.
The goal of taking this show on the road is to reach jobseekers with barriers to employment, such as transportation, which prevent them from accessing regional workforce development services.
The Career Coach will be providing career services to jobseekers, local businesses will be on-hand to discuss employment opportunities, and community partners will be available to provide everything from healthcare to economic aid. The July 12 schedule for Chester includes the following spots:
Chester County Library
100 Center Street
Chester, SC 29706
9-11 a.m.
Chester Aquatics & Fitness Center
157 Columbia Street
Chester SC 29706
1-3 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.