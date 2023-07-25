RICHBURG — Fran Morris of Richburg, S.C. passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Daughter of the late Martin and Kate (Connelly) Creaven, Fran was born in the small town of Belclare County, Galway, Ireland, one of thirteen children. She immigrated to the U.S. through New York City at the age of 19, where she soon met her husband, the late William (Bill) Edward Morris. Fran was a remarkable and energetic woman. She lived life to the fullest and was always game for the next adventure.
She and Bill moved to Richburg, S.C. in 1974 and it took little time for her to get involved in the community she had come to love. One of her first projects was raising money to build and recruit doctors to staff the Lewisville Family Care Center, now the Lewisville Medical Center, bringing into Richburg and surrounding communities a full menu of medical services.
She was a member of the Greater Richburg Association and instrumental in the organization of the Progressive Association of Chester County Communities.
Holidays in the Morris home were first and foremost about delivery of Meals on Wheels to seniors. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester. Her greatest love was the Children’s Attention Home, where she spent countless hours over many years visiting the children and raising money through the Annual Children’s Attention Home Golf Tournament.
She was a loving and caring mother to Brian (Bertica) Morris, Ellen (Michael) McLean, John (Louise) Morris, Kevin (Alison) Morris, Dr. Brigid (David) Tinkler and loving mother-in-law of Deborah Morris.
She was grandmother of 12, step-grandmother of four, and the great-grandmother of nine.
She is also survived by a sister, Philomena (Creaven) Brohi of London, England. She was Auntie Fran to scores of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Fran was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Gregory Scott Morris.
To her many friends and all who encountered and helped with her care, we say thank you! She walked with purpose, cared about others and lived a good life. She left with spry and grace. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Children’s Attention Home, P.O. Box 2912, Rock Hill, SC 29732; Richburg Fire & Rescue, 223 N. Main St., Richburg, SC 29729; or Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.