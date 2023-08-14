The name may have changed, but the commitment to the community is the same
Call them Sun Chemicals, OMNOVA or their current moniker, Synthomer, they’ve been a part of the Chester County community for over 60 years; a corporate citizen and a good neighbor.
The employees of the U.K.-based company that’s been in Chester for 60 years gathered on their lawn recently to celebrate their 60th year in operation. The associates enjoyed lunch under a large tent and cornhole sets and some miniature golf holes were set up for their relaxation.
“The plant has been here for 60 years and its been through a number of different ownership groups, but we’re having a celebration, giving our employees an opportunity to celebrate a day off and some time to reflect and think back, celebrate what we’ve accomplished and what we’re going to be doing going forward,” said Site Manager Rick McCornick.
The company manufactures a variety of emulsion polymers, McCornick said. The plant employs 76 workers at the Chester location.
“Synthomer is a really important company for the Chester County community, we have always been really well accepted by them. The community has always been very welcoming to us.” McCornick said.
Synthomer carries on the tradition started by OMNOVA with their foundation that supports community projects. In fact, the Chester site is the biggest contributor to community projects in the company, said McCornick.
“The Synthomer Foundation supports a number of local groups in the community that we contribute to,” he said.
“The goal of the Foundation is exactly that, to contribute to the betterment of the community,” added Synthomer Operations Director Kimberly Grimm.
Synthomer is a contributor to the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) pointed out Emergency Management Director Ed Darby. In fact, 40-year employee Roy Clement is the head of the Chester County HAZMAT Team. Synthomer is frequently the site of safety exercises conducted by the HAZMAT Teams and Chester County Emergency Management.
“The history of Synthomer, OMNOVA, going all the way back when they were Sun Chemicals , they have been a really good partner with Chester County, and they work really closely with Emergency Management and Emergency Services, to make sure the community is safe,” said Darby.
“We are continually working with their in-house team to strengthen them in case of an emergency, and also to allow us to be better equipped to handle something that might happen here, to better protect the community,” said Darby.