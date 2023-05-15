J.E.B. Wilson recounts amazing trip to South Africa
Farm executive J.E.B. Wilson stands looking out over his field at Cotton Hill Farm in Lowrys. A few weeks ago, he had a much different view of much different fields: unlike his strawberry fields, these fields were producing lions, cheetahs and giraffes.
Wilson was part of a cohort of like-minded individuals of the Liberty Fellowship, described on their website as ‘a community of leaders who make a lifelong commitment to creating a better future for all people in South Carolina.’
“Business leaders across America founded it and we do these readings and talk about issues – it’s a way to try and solve some of society’s problems,” Wilson said.
“South Carolina is the only state with their own fellowship, so that makes it unique. The fellowship was been founded about 15 years ago. It has been very beneficial to South Carolina,” he said.
Wilson explained that Liberty fellows attend five seminars in the course of the program and one of the seminars is a globalization seminar (actually entitled “Leading in an Era of Globalization, in the U.S. or abroad”) and the Fellowship sends their Fellows to different countries to experience their life and culture.
“Before the pandemic hit, half my class was able to take their seminar trip. I was supposed to go to Panama, but the pandemic hit right before I was supposed to go and I didn’t get to go. Four of my Fellows went to South Africa, and I was fortunate when the country was reopened up, I was able to go,” Wilson said.
“South Africa has an African cohort, so that is why we go there. There is also a Central America cohort, and a lot of the Central American fellows also go to South Africa,” he said. In his cohort were Fellows from Central America, India, Egypt and South Africa. There were very fascinating people that I got to meet,” he said.
One of the people Wilson met was Almar Latour publisher of The Wall Street Journal. Wilson posted on his Facebook page: ‘I was fortunate enough to meet Almar Latour while in South Africa. He is the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and his reporter, Evan Gershkovich, was arrested by Russia while we were in South Africa. Almar has been working very hard to be sure Evan's plight is not ignored. (Latour wrote a column recently on Gershkovichs’ imprisonment and the importance of press freedom.) As someone who earned a master of arts in journalism I could not agree more with his words.
He touches on the importance of local journalism and I'm proud to be able to say that Chester still has a hometown newspaper.’
Wilson was the only one from his cohort that got to go to South Africa, but he ended up on the trip with three others from South Carolina from a newer cohort.
Wilson made it a family trip, taking his wife Jane and sons Mac, 13 and Burris, seven, along with him. Mac is turning into quite the photographer, having taken many of the photographs documenting the trip.
The family left Charlotte, and had to cool their heels in Newark, N.J. on an eight-hour flight delay. Thank goodness for electronic devices, Wilson confided. The trip, one way, beginning at Lowrys, to Charlotte, to Newark to Cape Town, South Africa, one way, was about 8,000 miles.
“We flew into Cape Town. South Africa has two capitals; they’re split between Cape Town and Johannesburg,” Wilson said, in a nutshell, summing up the dichotomy that is South Africa. Actually, the country has a capital for each branch of government: Cape Town in the legislative seat, Johannesburg is considered the judicial seat (though this has now become Bloemfontein) and Pretoria is the executive capital.
The Wilson family stayed in Cape Town at the Spier Resort, which Wilson described as “very similar to the Biltmore, except they didn’t have a big house.” It was founded by the Dutch settlers in 1670. Much of the country was established either by Dutch colonists or British colonists, and the white people in South Africa are descended from these colonists.
“It is an apartheid country, and they still use the terms ‘white’ ‘colored’ and ‘black’. That is the way everybody refers to each other now,” he said. “A lot of the slaves that were brought in by the Dutch were from Malaysia, and so they call themselves ‘colored,” he said.
While Wilson attended the Liberty Fellowship seminars, Jane and the boys got to take some day trips, courtesy of a guide the family hired, at a good rate of hire, too, Wilson said.
“Once you get to south to South Africa, things are so affordable. The average pay there is $1.50 a day. Wow. So there’s a lot of poverty. And even people like our guide, we paid him about $50 a day to show us around so it was well worth $50 a day to have a native,” Wilson said.
Before leaving on the trip, Wilson went to Spratt and converted their dollars into rands, the official currency of the country.
“They’ll accept American money, but they much prefer rands. It’s kind of like here: if someone brought you a rand, you wouldn’t know what to do with it,” Wilson said.
Those rands paid for trips around the Spier estate, where the family got to see seals and penguins. Penguins?
“So the water's coming up from Antarctica, and it's very cold is about 32 degrees, hence the penguins. We're down there so far south, you know. This is where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans come together,” he said.
The family got to see many types of wildlife, including ostrich. They got to sample ostrich meat, too, Wilson said.
“It was good. You couldn't really tell the difference, it tasted almost like steak. It’s a red meat like beef.”
The farmer got a brief chance to see the strawberry fields in South Africa. He said the seasons are reversed, because they were south of the equator, so there were just planting the strawberries for the coming season, while back home at Cotton Hills Farm, they we harvesting and selling them.
Wilson visited one area of South Africa that reminded him of a certain colorful area in Charleston.
“The folks who were slaves there, they went back and tried to build city streets that look like their native country. A lot of them are Muslim. And so this almost reminds me of Rainbow Row in Charleston,” he said.
During their tours, the Wilson family got to walk in the footsteps of the late revered President Nelson Mandela, seeing the place where he gave his first speech, which is marked by a statue of the African statesman, and even visiting his boyhood home.
“Nelson Mandela is really by all races I think is appreciated more and more in South Africa because his willingness to forgive prevented a horrible civil war that thousands of people would have died in,” Wilson said. The family picnicked under 300-year old oak trees, planted by the Dutch in the 1700s.
While the family visited the aquarium billed as the world’s largest aquarium, Wilson went to Robin Island where Mandela was held as a political prisoner for 18 years. The prison, called “the University” because three people imprisoned there went on to become President of the county, was within sight of the Cape Town mainland. His tour guide on the island was a man who was actually in prison when Mandela was there.
Wilson was in rare company during his Liberty Fellowship seminars: there was the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, an Egyptian adventurer who has climbed the highest mountain peak on every continent and helped start the Egyptian space program, a husband and wife who are building the highest skyscraper in the Honduras and the founder of the realty company OfferPad. Along with Wilson was Laura Ulbrich, an official with the Federal Reserve Bank, who calls Rock Hill home.
Wilson remarked on the duality of the clean and modern Cape Town right against the shantytowns of the poorer inhabitants.
“The shanties were made up of pieces of metal acting as a roof for a little hut. It was the worst poverty you’ve ever seen.”
People ask Wilson if he felt safe in South Africa. He generally answers them: “I felt extremely safe. Because again, I was, you know, aware of my surroundings I mean, I wasn't gonna go walk alone in those places, you understand.”
For Wilson and family, one of the most memorable parts of the trip was the photo safari the family took in the Mala Mala Game Reserve, the oldest private game reserve in South Africa. The family went hunting for big game, but shooting with a camera lens, not a rifle. The Wilsons saw the reserve from the back of an open-topped safari car. Along the way they saw giraffes, cheetahs, leopards, zebra, rhinos, elephants and a pride or so of lions. Wilson said the terrain of the reserve reminded him of Texas – except there are probably no giraffes roaming the land in Texas.
“What struck me was on the safari was something I wasn’t expecting: the animals were conditioned to the jeep, so they weren’t scared of it. The guide said as long as you don't get out of the Jeep, as long as you don't make any sudden actions, you'll be cool,” he said.
The expeditions started out in the morning and went on until dark. Looking up at the sky one evening, Wilson noticed something odd: “The moon waxes and wanes in the opposite direction in South Africa as it does here because we're south of the equator. Some people didn’t notice it, but I was sitting there and thought ‘something’s going on…” I had to Google it. I didn’t realize the moon would look different.”
Wilson said he learned about the South African economy based on the top shelf service they received while they were there.
“The service in South Africa was unbelievable. We had our own Ranger the whole time we had our own waitress the whole time at the camp. The unemployment rate is like 35%., so everybody who had a job was very thankful for that job,” he said.
The population in the country is about 15 percent white and the rest black and colored, Wilson learned. He also learned about the practice coined in South Africa: apartheid.
“The apartheid system was horrible because (the ruling government) broke people living there up into districts. There were eight districts and they broke families apart. They'd separate a brother and a brother just because one had a lighter skin tone. And so it was horrible the number of families that got separated and they don't know who went where so it was just it was just horrible, horrible thing,” Wilson said. The Liberty Fellowship seminars explored many issues, Wilsons aid.
“One of the things we talked about in our seminar is where we are as a country with race relations, and I think I was able to add some perspective to that.”
JEB also brought a little bit of what makes Lowrys special into the discussions.
“I would say the biggest thing that I have that a lot of these people who are much wealthier dollar-wise than I am, I think I have a sense of community. Living in one place for so long living in Chester, I know my neighbors, you know, go into a restaurant, I usually know one or two people, you know, we all pull for Clemson football, you know, there’s just a real sense of community here living in South Carolina,” he said.
“So it just made me appreciate, you know, what Chester gives me and that is, you know, good friends, good people. We're all trying to work together to make our community better. And I tried to impart that to them the importance of that. A lot of these people (in the seminar cohort) are from big cities like San Francisco and or live in New York or and I know other cities have a lot of neat things to offer.
“The benefit of living here is, you know people and people know you,” he said.
“Whenever you get to travel, I think it opens your eyes to that fact that there are challenges all over the world, not just here. With 35% unemployment and the extreme poverty they have in South Africa, those are really big challenges that are that are really bigger than what we're facing here. As big and as hard as our challenges are, other places have bigger challenges. It kind of puts ours into perspective,” Wilson said.
JEB Wilson brought back a new perspective from South Africa, and no doubt, he left a little bit of the uniqueness of Lowrys there in that country.