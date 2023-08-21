The Great Falls South Carolina Heart and Soul Leadership has been working for the last year and a half with excitement and vision; they’re currently engaged in a comprehensive outreach effort called “Story Gathering”. “Story Gathering” is an effective way to engage the Community of Great Falls South Carolina through community-wide conversation, reaching out to the community to reach as many people as possible by going to where people live, work, worship and pursue recreation.
Great Falls is a close-knit community with a rich culture and historical value. Heart and Soul has learned that Great Falls is also a very caring and concerned community. Great Falls Heart and Soul has commenced reaching out to various churches, school related groups, various clubs, and to local businesses and public venues. What this entails is going to places like coffee shops, laundromats, public venues, school clubs, anywhere to engage the community in various exchanges, anywhere in the community seeking input at a community level.