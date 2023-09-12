Part I of II
The new Chester County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director might be a familiar face to many on the county. Some may have even babysat him.
Britt Stoudenmire started this week at the county PRT Director.
The N&R caught up with him in his office, located appropriately in what used to be the Olde English Tourism Commission offices at the Gateway Conference Center.
He looked around the somewhat unfurnished office in the front of the old tourism office, and said, “this is better than being back in one of those offices in the “dungeon,” and, gesturing to the large picture windows at Chester County outside, “I can see what I’m going to work on.”
Stoudenmire was born in Chester in 1974, but since the Chester Hospital did not have a maternity ward at that time, he was born in York General Hospital.
“My dad was the assistant principal at Chester High School. He and Mr. Quincy Smith came from Horry County, and they were in the old high school and opened the new high school there,” he said.
When Britt was 20 months old, his father contracted cryptococcal meningitis, and that put him in a coma for almost three months.
“That story is important because several things happened (in the Nalle Clinic, a specialized facility in Charlotte, now closed) there; my dad was supposed to die every single day. I was 20 months old and my mom would take me with her some days and we walk in and they tell her he’s going to die.
“And then on other days, every single person in this community babysat me. You go to the ARP Church or the Rotary Club, somebody’s going to say: ‘remember me? I babysat you.’ This community came around me and my mom, and my dad; I never forgot that,” Stoudenmire said.
It was, Britt said, “just a moment in time” when his dad’s prognosis went from ‘he’s going to die’ to ‘he’s getting a little bit better.’
“And my dad always felt like the God spared him so that he could help children, and that’s how people remember him. He had a clear vision on how to help children. And I have a clear vision on how I want to help this community, right through tourism and recreation,” he said.
Stoudenmire feels he owes the community a lot.
“I was only 20 months when that happened. With my father and we left when I was about eight, right? But I remember when he came home, he was completely blind. We moved over to Pineview Lakes from Glenn Street. And a path was made through the woods so that he could walk from our house to the back parking lot of high school. The golf course donated a golf cart: I never understood how a legally blind person should be driving a golf cart, but he did.
“And somebody in the community started a bank account and people put money in every month. And my mom wasn’t working, he wasn’t working, and we never missed a bill.
My parents shared that story with me over the years and I never forgot that,” Britt said.
The community was glad to welcome him home, sending messages of support and welcome the first week he started in his new job. Some said, “Welcome home, neighbor”.
The things Britt observed while his father was assistant principal, how he treated people, are instilled in him.
“The people here, they think a lot of my dad because he saw the community as one. And in some ways he couldn’t see color or differences or anything like that. He saw that everybody that every child was better if we were together. And at that time, that was very important, and it’s been instilled in me: fairness, treating people equal, and having a purpose,” Stoudenmire said.
Perhaps unusual talk for a PRT director, but since his job touches every one in Chester County, maybe not so unusual.
Stoudenmire attended college at Virginia Tech, playing baseball for Coach Chuck Hartman, fourth all-time winningest Coach. He majored in mechanical engineering, working at that for five years before being caught in the NASDAQ crash and losing his job. He went back to get his MBA at The Citadel in grade school, where he took an entrepreneurship class, where he had to plan a business. He created a canoe and kayak livery business that would be located on the New River in Blacksburg, Va., never knowing that he would one day oversee parks, recreation and tourism for a county that is poised to take advantage of all sorts of outdoor adventure opportunities.
“My wife and I, we would go on the weekends canoeing all around, and we go back to Virginia Tech for football games. And so we would canoe the river. And I always remember Warren Buffett saying invest in something, you know, right? So we figured we knew canoeing, and so we planned the canoe livery. And I graduated, and we actually went through with the business plan,” he said.
“So we moved up to Blacksburg and bought a house. My parents went in as partners with us and we bought a place on the creek that had a free standing house there and an old 100-year-old cabin and we started vacation rentals (thank goodness they didn’t have AirBnB back then.) And you know, we just put in some blood, sweat and tears and then I got into fishing and became a fishing guide for over 20 years.”
Covid changed the outdoor adventure business for Stoudenmire, and he and his wife began looking around for their next project. At one point, they got a chance to fish the Broad River and dropped a line or two in the river around Chester County. Coming back from one such fishing trip, they crossed the Hwy. 21 bridge near Great Falls.
“And when I was little, we used to go from Chester to Sumter, to see my grandparents, which put us going through Camden, and we had this big old brown, Buick, I mean, it was a tank and we got on the bridge, which if you remember, was so narrow. My mom would scream the whole way because the rearview mirror from the other car passing you would literally hit your car.
“Then we crossed that bridge in March of 2021 and I thought ‘this bridge is so big now’ and I’m looking at the bridge, and Ethan’s looking down and saying ‘there’s no water in the reservoir below Fishing creek’ And then we saw all the construction out there, and we asked his grandmother t dinner, and she said ‘Oh, they’re building a 100 million dollar whitewater project.’ And I thought, ‘whitewater? I grew up here; there’s no whitewater in Chester County’ and I called my dad and asked him to please make some calls, because I would like to know something about these things.
“And I asked who was in charge, and he put me in touch with Glinda Coleman (Great Falls Home Town Association executive director).
“And he said, ‘just to give you a little bit of a background, she used to babysit you. Your mom and I were her youth ministers at the ARP Church, and we went on a mission trip to Mexico with her. ’
“She was waiting on my call, and call both she and her sister, Gina, babysat me. We started talking and, I told her I’ve been doing this for 20 years in river tourism. And, and so we start throwing ideas back and forth, back and forth. And the whole time, I was thinking, where can I be a part of this, you know, this might be the community that we moved to,” he said.
He was supposed to speak to the Discover Chester County Tourism Committee started by State Sen. Mike Fanning, but the meeting was cancelled at the last minute, leaving Stoudenmire frustrated.
“And I thought, I could go one or two ways with this: I could be frustrated because they don’t understand the value that I was going to help them see at this meeting; a lot of people would just walk away, or I could double down because this really means they need me.
“Glinda put me in touch with Mike Vaughn (who was also on the Tourism Committee) and he asked if I could come and speak on the impact of outdoor tourism at the county council meeting.
“That was a time where the county had this Parks and Recreation Supervisor listing, but (the aspects of Parks, Recreation and Tourism) weren’t equal. Mike recognized the value of tourism, and he asked ‘can you come and talk to council about tourism?’ So I came on my own dime to talk about tourism.”
Stoudenmire spoke from his experience with the outdoor livery and fishing businesses.
“I remember speaking, and I was getting a lot of blank stares, so I thought, ‘I’ve got to help the county councilmembers see how important this is.’
“I started talking about the economic benefit, economic impact in our county (in Virginia,) which is only 17,000 people and we’re talking millions of dollars just on tourism on the New River alone, right? Chester has two rivers. And I started to see people paying attention, and I thought ‘I’ve got them’. We are really river to river, with the Catawba and the Broad River, where the smallmouth bass are. And if you have these assets on both sides of the county, it transfers people back and forth to all the other wonderful assets and businesses that are in between,” Stoudenmire said.
He said when he spoke to council, “I didn’t know that I was firing them up on tourism, to include this job.” There has been an emphasis on Parks and Recreation in the county’s budget before, but with the coming of the outdoor opportunities that will draw folks to Chester County, tourism was included underneath that umbrella as well. Due to the urging of Councilman Vaughn and Chester County Chamber President Brooke Clinton, among others, council wanted to make sure that the job description for Stoudenmire’s position included tourism.
“So the way me getting the job happened was Mike (Vaughn) asked me to speak to council, and then when (County Administrator Brian Hester) was hired Mike asked me to come back and talk to him. He said ‘we’ve got this new county administrator, and he’s awesome and he’s taking a look at everything, can you come back and talk to him?’
“So I got in the car again and drove to Chester. And Brian Hester and I were sitting in the Hillside Restaurant and I had him all fired up on tourism and he asked me, ‘so are you interviewing for the job right now or what?”
Hester convinced Britt to think about applying for what transformed into the PRT position. He applied and went through the interview process.
“I’ll tell you up front, on my way home from the interview, I didn’t know if I was going to take the job because I was going to be starting a tourism department, so I would be the tourism director, and I was going to be boots on the ground, starting Parks and Recreation, and I was taking over oversight of the Gateway and would be working to get that facility in a good place,” Stoudenmire said. Some personal news about his son Isaac who has Downs Syndrome and more medical issues with him added to Stoudenmire’s concerns.
“There were just not enough slices of time and I was feeling way overwhelmed, and I thought ‘there’s no way I can do this.’
“And so I got home that night, and I couldn’t sleep. I was anxious; of course, I was praying. And the next morning, I was sitting in the chair with my wife beside me. And I said, ‘it’s just, it’s too much for one person.’
“I mean, I’m game — I want to help Chester, I have a vision. I can see it, right? I can see the parks, I can see the wellness trails, I can see the whitewater I can see it all. And I want to help them but I was not sure it was possible for one person.
“I got a phone call. And it was Brian, and he said we want to offer you this job. I had a question for him. And I said, ‘How can one person do all this?’
“His answer would boil down to whether I took the position or not. He said ‘we looked at this after the interviews, and we realized that this is too much, and so we want to hire a Parks and Rec Supervisor. ‘We want your leadership, we like the direction if you’ll take the job, but we want to hire a supervisor to be the boots on the ground.’ So they answered my question without even knowing that they answered it.
“That’s progressive thinking: you have two sides seeing something so important that we want to get it right this time. Brian and his team wanted to get it right, and I wanted to get it right, because I didn’t want to come in and not do well on all fronts. And my wife said ‘well, I guess that helped you make your decision? And I said, ‘yes, it did.’
Stoudenmire has some unique visions for the parks and tourism and recreation responsibilities he has taken on. He will talk about those in Part II of this article.