She will get a new attorney, but she will not get a new trial date.

Amber Harris was in court recently requesting new legal representation. She had been represented by Sixth Circuit Public Defender Geoffry Dunn. He was present with Harris during a recent bond hearing. Harris did not give specific reasons for wanting a new attorney during her most recent court appearance, despite Judge William McKinnon asking her multiple times for an explanation of her request. Ultimately he allowed Dunn to be removed as her attorney, but also informed her she would be assigned to the next contract public defender on the list. He also said that the move would not delay further action on her case.

Trending Videos