She will get a new attorney, but she will not get a new trial date.
Amber Harris was in court recently requesting new legal representation. She had been represented by Sixth Circuit Public Defender Geoffry Dunn. He was present with Harris during a recent bond hearing. Harris did not give specific reasons for wanting a new attorney during her most recent court appearance, despite Judge William McKinnon asking her multiple times for an explanation of her request. Ultimately he allowed Dunn to be removed as her attorney, but also informed her she would be assigned to the next contract public defender on the list. He also said that the move would not delay further action on her case.
Harris was one of two people arrested and charged in the 2021 beating death of Linda Robinson, which Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey called a “Good Samaritan Murder.” Robinson was driving to the Chester Walmart to pick up a prescription when she saw a broken down vehicle, that of Harris and her codefendant George Faile. They had been traveling to bond hearings on unrelated matters in Fairfield County when Robinson, then 63, stopped and gave them a ride. Heather Weiss, with the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (his office is prosecuting the case) said in the March bond hearing that internal and external surveillance footage showed Robinson exiting her car and Walmart, going inside and then returning to her vehicle in the parking lot. She was never heard from again. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement received a call about what was thought to be a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near Carpenter Road. Robinson’s body was found in a ditch. She had been so badly beaten that her husband Vernon said he could not recognize her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris and Faile allegedly proceeded to that bond hearing in Robinson’s van, which was eventually found abandoned on a roadside, though it was damaged. A portion of the bumper was found at the home of Harris later on as were some of Robinson’s personal belongings (including her purse). Weiss said Harris’s DNA was located both on the steering wheel of the van and on a 2x4 that investigators believe was used to beat Robinson to death. Faile used Robinson’s bankcard to make a purchase at a convenience store later that evening. Harris has a lengthy criminal history including some three dozen arrests from 2008 until 2021. There were drug charges (including for coke and methamphetamine), burglary, larceny, financial card fraud, shoplifting and probation violation. Additionally, since being arrested and charged with murder, Harris was charged with assault and battery in the Union County Detention Center (where she is being housed). The state deemed her a threat to the public and a flight risk at her bond hearing at which bond was denied.
There is a term of court scheduled for Sept. 11 and Wilson’s office reportedly plans to call for her trial during that term.