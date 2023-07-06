Whether you wish to lose weight, improve digestive health, eat more veggies, lower your carbohydrates, go paleo or gluten free, or just love delicious food, you'll want to say hello to my little friend – spaghetti squash.

This squash is cooked into long tender strands like, well ... spaghetti. I'm not going to tell you it tastes exactly like pasta, because it doesn't. But it's delicious! The taste is sweet and mild, so this guilt free spaghetti alternative is a perfect substitute in your favorite pasta dishes.

