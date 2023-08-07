Union ARP Church is honoring Chester County First Responders with a barbecue lunch on Monday September 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A brief Memorial Service will be held on the church steps at 12:30 p.m. to remember those who lost their lives in service during the 9-11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and to give thanks for those who risk their lives each day in service to our community as first responders.
A meal for first responders will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. To-go boxes can be picked up for those unable to attend the service.