Members of the Chester Chapter 19 Disabled American Veterans and some local American Legion posts walked between the markers at Chester Memorial Gardens last week as they planted American flags on the grave markers of veterans who fell in battle, or after the end of life lived after their military service.
Veteran Marines Charles “Bullit” Killian and Windy Winchester were among those honoring their fellow servicemen and women by placing the flags.
As the poked a hole in the ground to place an American flag at the grave of Thomas Martin Melton, a U.S. Nay veteran of WWII, Winchester said many families have remarked in the past that they never got a flag placed on the grave of their loved one.
He said that’s usually due to the fact that if a veteran’s grave is not marked, the DAV volunteers placing the flags have no way of knowing if the person was a veteran.
“If there’s not a flag placed on the grave of their loved one, that’s because we have to go by what’s on the marker.
“The families can get a marker for the veteran, and it doesn’t cost them anything. It’s given to them by the Veterans Administration,” Windy said.
He advised the family can contact the Chester County Veterans Service Officer Joy Yarborough to start that process, so next year, the veteran can be properly honored along with his (or her) fellow servicepeople.
DAV Chapter 19 Adjutant Roxann James is an Air Force veteran. She said the DAV and American Legion makes the effort to place the flags to honor the fallen.
“Memorial Day was originally started to honor those who died in service, and it has evolved to honor all veterans — whether they died in service or many years after.
“We honor all veterans who have died. It’s important that we do this every year, because we want them to know they are not forgotten.
“The DAV motto and flower is the Forget-Me-Not. We want veterans to know when they have passed, they will not be forgotten,” James said.
DAV member Ron Poston echoed the sentiment.
He said it was important for those still living to place the flags to honor their fellow veterans.
“My dad and my uncles are out here.
“Some men I served with are out here, so I think about them when I place these flags. I make sure they have a flag. I want to make sure everybody is not forgotten,” he said.
“It’s one of the last things we can do for them.”