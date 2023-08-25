Work on removing toxic material at the Republic Mill #1 site in Great Falls will begin Sept. 11, said contractors for the town.
The town held a community meeting recently at Town Hall where environmental consultants, a representative from the Catawba Council of Governments and the contractors for the cleanup provided information on the environmental studies done, the grants that will fund the project and the work that will be done.
During the meeting the timeline for the project was also discussed.
The project to clear the asbestos and construction debris will begin on Sept. 11 and is estimated to take about 90 days.
Mayor Josh Brantley began the meeting with some background on the site, which was the location of a cotton mill built in the 1920s and shut down in the early 1980s. A previous investor demolished the building and took off some of the bricks from it and as Mayor Brantley said, “left us with a mess.”
He said the goal of the project was to get the site cleaned up and prepared for possible economic development, although the exact nature of what type of development that would be, has not been determined yet.
Environmental consultant Gail Jeter said there have been several Phase I and some Phase II environmental site assessments as well as an asbestos assessment.
Jeter stated when the site work begins on September 11, asbestos removal will be first. The asbestos on site consists of roofing materials, old caulking and the floor tiles and mastic used to adhere it to the floor from the old mill office.
Jeter said there would be air monitoring to ensure that no asbestos fibers or materials escape from the site that could affect the public.
Following the asbestos removal will come the removal of the construction and demolition (C&D) debris, which is in above-ground piles and a concrete retaining wall.
“This does not mean that the site is going to be squeaky-perfect clean, there’s still going to be some concrete pads and some pillars and other concrete around, but this is the first phase of (the cleanup), which is very expensive, so you have to do things in phases, especially when you’re working with government grants. A local government just doesn’t have the money to put two or three million dollars into a site to get it all cleared out, you have to do it in phases.
“This is the first phase, the site will look a lot better and the big thing is, the asbestos will be gone,” Jeter said. “And that is a contaminant of concern that we will be glad to get rid of.”
The Phase II environmental assessment “in general is not really that bad,” Jeter reported adding she has seen mill sites that have been worse. The Phase II assessment involved soil and groundwater testing.
“There is a little contamination in the primary area where the mill was located,” she said.
Those contaminants include PAHs, (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons,) which she described as remnants of the fossil fuel (in this case, coal) that powered the mill operations. Also present are some levels of arsenic and some lead.
The site is not suitable for single-family residential developments, Jeter advised.
“But it can be used for almost anything else: multifamily, any kind of commercial, industrial uses like that.”
She said the usual remedy for contaminated soil is capping it, with a building, parking lot or a concrete pad, for example. She said any capping is usually designed in accordance with any redevelopment plan.
“Because if the redevelopment plan has any structures in it, any parking areas in it, all those things serve as good cap,” she said.
The environmental consultants put six groundwater monitoring wells in the ground around the Mill #1 site and discovered there was lead in the groundwater.
“So you cannot drink the ground water here. That's an easy fix. You've put a restriction on it, that you're going to use the municipal water supply and not use groundwater,” said Jeter.
She said the assessors were relived to find that the contamination at the Mill #1 site was “fairly minor compared to what it could be.
“But it does have soil contamination and there is groundwater contamination that has to be addressed in the redevelopment.
“What we’re doing now is the first stage: we get the asbestos out, and before you can do pre redevelopment, you have to get the concrete and the construction and demolition debris out.
“This is a big step forwards for Great Falls; I’m looking forward to Sept. 11 when it starts.”
Christine Schwartz grant administrator with Catawba COG said the project’s overall cost was about $1.4 million. The project has two grant funding sources. One is an EPA Brownfields Fund and the other is a Community development Block Grant (CDBG). The EPA Brownfields Grant is at the maximum of $200,000 and the CDBG award is over $1.1 million. The Town’s match is $65,128.
“The project scope includes the site clearing of vegetation, which is going to be mulched and left on site in a location designated by the town, and the abatement, removal and proper disposal of asbestos containing materials,” Schwartz said.
“What we're really trying to do is get rid of all the hazardous above ground things that people can wander in and disturb.
The scope of work also includes the removal and proper disposal of above ground debris piles that were not cleaned up from long ago and the removal and proper disposal of a concrete retaining wall.”
The contractors are going to save some of the historical elements of the site, so the site will be eligible for historic tax credits. They will leave the mill’s original water plant, the elevator shaft (which could become a tower if the site is turned into a park, for example) and the old turnstile, “which I think will be a nice memory for the people that once worked there,” Schwartz said.
Brandon Mantooth with primary contractor Hepaco said the construction entrance will be at Dearborn Street and trucks will exit the site at Farrow Street, in a big loop. The contractors will do their best to not track mud back out onto the streets and will wash them down as needed. Water will keep down any dust or fibers from the asbestos material and the other construction debris.
Mantooth said the hours of operation of the cleanup would be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We’re mindful that we’re working in these towns, we’re not going to start hammering concrete, which is one of the steps in this procedure, we’re not going to start hammering concrete…at seven in the morning, we’ll let everybody clear out and get to work and then we’ll start doing the heavy stuff,” he said.
Mantooth said he does not expect any delays in traffic and does not anticipate shutting the roads down or changing the traffic patterns. He said there will probably be flaggers out on the roads for a few hours while the heavy equipment is brought in on trucks.
Mayor Brantley said the vision for the site once the cleanups are concluded is to bring something to the site and “not just let it be a landfill of rubble, like it is now. We want to give the property opportunity. Step one of giving it opportunity is remediating all of the contamination.
“As far as the overall vision of what the site has planned to be, that hasn’t been narrowed down yet. We have time: the remediation is going to take time, and we have time to create an economic development plan, so we are open to any ideas out there as to what is going to be the best fit for that location,” Mayor Brantley said.
He added environmental assessments have also been completed on Mill #2 and Mill #3 but they have not seen the results yet.
Mayor Brantley said citizens with any concerns about the cleanup operations are urged to contact the Great Falls City Hall.