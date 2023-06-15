The Herbert & Anna Lutz Foundation is now accepting new applications for this year's grants process. Applicants can write to The Lutz Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Chester, S.C. 299706. More information on how to apply may be found at the website: www.lutzfoundation.org.
According to the history on their website, The Lutz Foundation was established in 1995 after the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Lutz. Their last years were spent in Chester close to other family members.
Their purpose in endowing a foundation was to help fund many community needs -- Education, Health and Welfare as well as Community Programs.
Each year, as grants are endowed, the Board's mission is to reach as many lives and programs as possible with funds available.
The Lutz Foundation is celebrating their 25th Anniversary and soon, the grand opening of their new office building.
Grants totaling $360,000.00 were given away this year.
Grants in Educational Programs:
- Lewisville High School, Chester High School and University of S C at Union, totaling $36,000;
- Grants in the Health Care Field: Children’s Cancer Partners, Spartanburg, S.C. and, Wayne Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, S.C. in the amount of $65,000;
- The Children's Attention Home, Rock Hill, S.C., and the Children's Home in Lancaster, S. C., received grants totaling $65,000;
- Programs for Christian Ministries, Alpha Program and Saluda Street Church of God for community projects totaling $20,000;
- Community Service Grants in Chester went to Battered But Not Broken, Chester County Animal Shelter, Chester County 4-H Programs, Christ Central Thrift Store and Chester State Park. Grants in Rock Hill went to Pilgrims Inn, Showtime Theater Company. RideAbility in Clover, S.C., received grants and Grasp in Great Falls. These grants totaled $$150,000;
- The American Red Cross and S C High School Rodeo rounded out this grant list in the amount of $24,000.