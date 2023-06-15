The Herbert & Anna Lutz Foundation is now accepting new applications for this year's grants process. Applicants can write to The Lutz Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Chester, S.C. 299706. More information on how to apply may be found at the website: www.lutzfoundation.org.

According to the history on their website, The Lutz Foundation was established in 1995 after the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Lutz. Their last years were spent in Chester close to other family members.