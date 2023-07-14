Talkback safety panel

Talking about home safety at the recent Chester Talkback session are from left, Capt. Al Crawford, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton and Capt. Dean Naniot, Chester County Fire Service.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The most recent Chester Talkback session dealt in large part with home prospective homeowners could get home-buying assistance from organizations such as the USDA Rural Development and local lending institutions like First Citizens Bank. Having a home can provide a strong sense of community and security, Talkback attendees were told.

But there is another form of home security that was the topic of discussion: the security of knowing you are safe in your home, and the security of knowing that your home is safe.