The most recent Chester Talkback session dealt in large part with home prospective homeowners could get home-buying assistance from organizations such as the USDA Rural Development and local lending institutions like First Citizens Bank. Having a home can provide a strong sense of community and security, Talkback attendees were told.
But there is another form of home security that was the topic of discussion: the security of knowing you are safe in your home, and the security of knowing that your home is safe.
This discussion was led by law enforcement and first responders: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton, Capt. Al Crawford of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Capt. Dean Naniot with the Chester County Fire Service.
Talkback moderator Angela Douglas summed up the importance of safety when she said, “public safety is paramount. We have had some unfortunate incidents that happen, but that comes with growth,” she said.
“We want to talk about how we can make our homes safer, but also what should we be doing if an actual emergency arises?”
Chief Singleton said the first thing to do to make your home safer is know your neighbors, “because you can’t be home 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But you can’t put a price on a good neighbor.
“You can buy all the cameras you want, you can buy all the spotlights outside to light up your house when somebody walks across your yard, but having an excellent neighbor is important, he said, “That neighbor that's going to be looking out for your house when you're not there, and you're going to be looking out for their house when they're not there. That's one of the most important things that I think is most important in terms of home safety.”
Chief Singleton said he tries to speak about these things not to put fear into people so they are afraid to go home, “but I want you to be aware that things do happen, and when those things happen, there is nothing like having a neighbor to call and say ‘send somebody over to my friend’s house, because something has happened’ or asking the neighbor, ‘can you keep an eye on my house while I’m gone on vacation? Can you roll my trash can back when I’m gone and check my mail when I’m gone?”
Chief Singleton said the criminals who break into houses where someone may not be home are opportunists, they go out with the mindset of they’re going to rob someone, but they’re not going to do it unless they see an opportunity, like someone leaving their purse in the front seat of their car.
“If you do something like that, you make yourself an opportunity,” Chief Singleton said.
Capt. Crawford added, “there’s nothing more nosy than a neighbor – all you have to do is come home at night and see people peeking out of their window to see what you’re doing. You may get mad at them, but when there's somebody breaking in your house and that same nosy neighbor calls 911, you'll be happy that you have that person,” Crawford said.
Capt. Crawford suggested alarm systems combined with cameras.
“If you install cameras with the alarms system, once your alarm goes off, you can look at the cameras inside and out to see if there's somebody in your house. That keeps you out of danger and it keeps your neighbors from not going over to your house and they’re putting themselves in danger,” he said.
And if you have a garage, make sure your garage door is closed, he suggested. “Keeping your garage door open at night is just like Wal-mart, you’re inviting people in 24 hours a day.”
Safety extends to the car parked in your driveway, he said.
“Most of the people we deal with on the street have guns. You know where they got them from? Unlocked cars. We don’t even call those car break-ins, the Sheriff calls them car let-ins. It’s an easy fix: lock your door. Thieves don’t want to break that glass and be heard,” he said.
Just like you make sure your valuables aren’t visible in your car, do the same for your home, Crawford advised.
“Keep your curtains closed, whenever you're not home. If leave the curtains on your windows open to show off your new Christmas tree, there’s going to be somebody's looking at your Christmas tree saying ‘okay, that's who I'm hitting next.’ There's nothing wrong with having your windows open when you're home. But at night when you're not home or when you're asleep, close your curtains,” he said.
Capt. Dean Naniot also suggested that homeowners get to know their neighbors, and for similar reasons.
“I’m on the other end of the spectrum from law enforcement, I respond to emergencies when someone’s house or car is on fire, or somebody is sick or ill.
“I can piggyback of what law enforcement has said – know your neighbors, have friends or someone you can call when you need them. That is a great asset for everyone to have.”
Naniot talked about some of the hazards in the home that can lead to fire dangers.
“Having a lot of clutter in your house is a big fore hazard. For example, if you store your grocery bags between the counter and the refrigerator, over time that refrigerator builds up a lot of heat. The more bags you stuff in that space, the more the heat is going to build up. I have actually seen fires start from grocery bags that were stuffed between the cabinet and the refrigerator,” he said.
And never leave a pot or pan on the stove unattended, he said, sticking to the theme of safety in the kitchen.
“I know everyone loves their stories and stuff, and you’re trying to get dinner cooked and you’ve trying to watch your movie, but if you have something on the stove you’re cooking, that’s not the time to leave it.”
One safety tip Naniot gave would be a surprise to most people and in these hotter months when everyone has a bottle of water with them in the car, it was significant to everyone.
“Water is a magnifier,” he said, holding up a bottle of water, “So think about this. Everybody stops at the store multiple times a week and they buy a bottle of water. And they drink half of that water and where does it usually end up? In the floorboard, or especially if you have kids in the seat, right?
“The sun coming through the window hitting this water bottle magnifies it, if it is sitting just right. We've actually done tests on it where a bottle of water has caused a car fire,” he said.