This week’s game against Fairfield Central is a big one for Chester because it gives them a chance to go 3-0, it gives them a chance to make some corrections of last week’s mistakes…and because it’s Fairfield Central.

The two former region rivals and long-time rivals in general will battle Friday night. The Griffins, like Chester, come into the game at 2-0, having blown out Carvers Bay in the opener (41-0) and gotten by Andrew Jackson last week 33-16. Floyd said everything starts for the Griffins at quarterback.