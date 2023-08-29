This week’s game against Fairfield Central is a big one for Chester because it gives them a chance to go 3-0, it gives them a chance to make some corrections of last week’s mistakes…and because it’s Fairfield Central.
The two former region rivals and long-time rivals in general will battle Friday night. The Griffins, like Chester, come into the game at 2-0, having blown out Carvers Bay in the opener (41-0) and gotten by Andrew Jackson last week 33-16. Floyd said everything starts for the Griffins at quarterback.
“They have a big quarterback (sophomore Cameron Mcmillon) who can throw it a mile,” Floyd said. “They’ve got a couple of receivers and skill guys that can go.”
Floyd said he was impressed with senior Myles Robertson and junior TyDarion Grier. Robertson is a receiver and returner while Grier is a jack-of-all-trades type that plays in the slot and at running back on occasion. Mcmillon was one of the state’s top passers last year and has picked up right where he left off.
“You’ve got to limit their big plays. We almost lost to them last year because they made some big plays,” Floyd said.
Chester managed to hang on for a 34-32 win last year. Historically, Fairfield Central has dominated the head-to-head series, but that has changed in recent years with the Cyclones having won two straight and four of the past five.
Defensively, Floyd said the Griffins look a lot like his own defense, in that they are athletic and “fly around making plays.”
Chester picked up a win last week over Fort Mill 38-24. Floyd was happy to get the win but said his team made some mistakes that need to be worked out.
“It was a typical Fort Mill game. If you follow the history between us, it’s usually close. Even in ’18 when we won state, we were down 14-0 to them and had to come back,” he said.
He knows that things like missed tackles or putting the ball on the ground will likely come back to bite his team this week. The stakes get higher and the margin for error shrinks as the season goes along and because it’s Fairfield Central.
Kickoff at Chester is set for 7:30 p.m.