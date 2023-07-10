The book can now “absolutely” be closed on one of Chester County’s biggest public scandals.
Ace Hembree, who formerly ran Chester County Animal Control and was a codefendant of former County Supervisor Shane Stuart in a meth trafficking operation, was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Johnny James Jr., with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, said in court that Hembree went from user, to seller to trafficker. He had done time in prison previously when Stuart hired him to run animal control (which Stuart actually renamed ACE, an acronym for “animal care and enforcement”). Chester County Council eventually voted to fire Hembree after it was learned he was drinking in a local bar with Stuart, hit a vehicle in the parking lot (in his County truck) and left the scene. Stuart, in a seeming act of defiance, posted the job as open for a brief time and then immediately rehired Hembree. The Council voted to fire him again and passed an additional ordinance that any person fired by an act of the Council was ineligible to rehire.
James said it was Hembree who turned Stuart onto methamphetamines. Hembree was selling the substance by this time and James said he convinced Stuart to join him. It started off in small amounts that measured in grams, then went up to weights of six to eight ounces.
“He was dealing in pounds by the time of his arrest,” James said.
Hembree would bring people to Stuart’s house on Third Street to smoke meth and would convince them that Stuart was “cool” if they expressed hesitancy about doing drugs in front of the county supervisor. That house actually provided good cover as did Stuart’s County-issued vehicle, which prominently featured his name, title and the County seal on the door. James said that vehicle was used to deliver drugs specifically because Hembree and Stuart figured that no deputy would stop it or suspect anything suspicious was taking place.
The sales spread to other counties and across state lines into North Carolina and included Hembree trading meth for fentanyl with one person.
The entire investigation was dubbed “Operation Absolutely” and concluded when a buy was orchestrated with Stuart. He was arrested and a buy was arranged with Hembree on Cherry Road in Rock Hill where he was arrested without incident with drugs, a gun and more than $2,000 in cash.
Hembree was represented by Brett Perry. He said that Hembree had completely turned his life around since being bonded out of jail following his September 2020 arrest. He has held steady employment and has followed all the terms of his bond, never once being anywhere he wasn’t supposed to be and always keeping his mandated GPS monitor charged and operational. Perry also said, with James agreeing, that Hembree had been cooperative with the state since the day of his arrest, which proved key in a number of other arrests and convictions.
“He has done everything that was asked of him,” Perry said.
Hembree admitted his guilt, said he was sorry for the trouble he’d caused and said he was ready to accept his punishment. Relatives and employers spoke on his behalf, noting the changes they had seen in his behavior, decision-making and level of responsibility. Hembree asked for the court to show him mercy in terms of sentencing so that he could be a father and husband for his family and a productive member of society in general.
A plea deal allowed one county charge to be dropped and two trafficking counts to be dropped to a lower level of offense, but the negotiated sentence was between seven and 25 years. James did not ask for a specific length of sentence but noted Hembree was a bigger player in the drug ring that Stuart (who received seven years) or their codefendant Brittany Oneppo and had a previous record. Perry asked for the minimum sentence of seven years. Judge Bubba Griffith briefly weighed the requests before delivering the 18-year sentence, with credit for just under four months of time already served.