The Lewisville softball team comes into today just seven innings away from the upperstate title bracket. Actually, if their first two playoff games are any indication, it may not be that many.
Lewisville opened the Class A playoffs with two huge blowout wins, both of which were shortened affairs ended early on the mercy rule.
The Lady Lions won the opener 15-0 in three innings over Calhoun Falls Charter. They jumped on the visitors and never let up. Saleena Rollins led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Emerson Dickman, who came in on a throwing error one batter later. There was another error and a walk, followed by a two-run double from Kylee Waggoner. Another run came in on an error and it was 5-0 Lewisville after one. They scored six more runs in the second. Calhoun Falls Charter suffered through a number of walks and errors and Lewisville made them pay with run scoring hits from Waggoner and Laney Lambert.
By the third, Lewisville was already substituting freely, but still scored four runs (Sarah Owens had a two-run double) to end things early.
Owens did not allow a hit in three innings of work and Calhoun Falls Charter managed only one base runner.
In game two, Lewisville took out Williston-Elko 10-0. That sent Williston-Elko into an elimination game with Brashier Middle College, which they won Monday night. So Williston-Elko now comes back to Lewisville Wednesday for the district championship. They would have to defeat Lewisville twice to keep the Lady Lions from advancing to the upperstate championship bracket.