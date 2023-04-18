The Chester County School District has prepared a response to some questions presented in a letter to the District by Congressman Ralph Norman.
As previously reported by The N&R Congressman Norman sent a letter to the school district questioning some of their spending practices.
The letter is dated February 16 and copies were apparently sent to members of Chester County Council in early March. It is addressed to the entire school board. The opening paragraph immediately delved into what Norman deemed “deeply concerning” spending.
“I am writing you regarding a pattern of inappropriate and excessive spending by the Chester County School District (CCSD). Credit card statements show that CCSD spent tens of thousands of dollars on questionable charges from June 2022 to November 2022. These charges include: $33,079 on hotels and lodging, $23,356 on airfare and travel, and $22,238 on restaurants and fine dining. Additionally, in September 2021, CCSD spent an astonishing $2,055 at a Brazilian steakhouse,” Norman wrote.
The Congressman said he was especially bothered by money being spent in that manner in light of a then-recent report on academic performance in the district.
He said while he respected the commitment teachers have made to educating young people, “it is imperative that the needs of Chester County students are met and placed above the desire of school officials to spend on lavish events.” He listed five questions and asked for answers, saying students and parents “deserve transparency, not vague justifications.”
Congressman Norman asked for clarification on the dining, travel and accommodation charges he had listed. He asked the District to justify the use of the funds for those purposes and wondered how “flights, hotel stays and expensive meals benefit our students?” He asked who approved the charges to begin with, asked for the district to describe how it would ensure the needs of students were being prioritized in the future.
“For example, how do you plan to improve the on-time graduation rate and reduce the dropout rate?” he asked.
The district prepared a detailed response that included a spreadsheet listing the expenses in question and an explanation of what the charge was made for, be it meals for professional development, hotel charges for conferences that CCSD employees attended out of town, or other charges.
In answering to how the district would ‘improve the on-time graduation rate and reduce the dropout rate’ referenced in the Norman letter, the district’s response included the District Academic Recovery Plan submitted to the State Department of Education and the SCDE feedback on the plan.
In the April 14 cover letter attached with the detailed explanations, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton stated, ‘as an initial matter, your accusation that the District ‘engaged in a pattern of inappropriate and excessive spending’ is a gross mischaracterization and patently false. As you will see in the documents and explanations provided, District funds are being spent effectively, appropriately and in the best interest of the students of Chester County.’
As an additional follow up, Dr. Sutton is requesting a face-to-face meeting with Congressman Norman, ‘so that we can further discuss the Chester County School District’s finances and provide additional context to the concerns outlined in your letter.’ Dr. Sutton said he spoke with the Congressman’s senior legislative assistant, but has not heard back on that request.
In closing, Dr. Sutton goes on to point out that once Congressman’s letter as received at the district office, district staff began compiling your requested information. This has taken valuable hours, (totaling 100+ hours) away from my staff and I in completing our daily responsibilities for the school district.
‘It is my hope that after our meeting, you will have a better understanding of school financing, which will assist you in responding more effectively for any future concerns of this type from your constituents.’
Editor Travis Jenkins contributed to this story