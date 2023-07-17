To the Editor:
The politicians of this county – i.e. city and county councils, school boards, economic and planning commissioners – act like a bunch of bullies, especially about these housing developments. All these people see are dollar signs.
We keep being compared to York and Lancaster counties as being on the lower end of the housing market prices. I think lower is better. You politicians think too high is not high enough. I call that greed. If it were up to you all, we would be stacked up on top of one another, living like rats in New York City as long as you could get those tax dollars.
Somebody has to be profiting from this. None of you people care about the poor or the people living on fixed incomes. You won’t be satisfied until you have old grandpaw and grandmaw living in a nursing home or with their children or grandchildren.
I probably won’t be around too many more years, but I want my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be okay.
One other thing – I am from Great Falls. We have this new thing in town called the Great Falls Community Heart and Soul. In the July 5 edition of The News & Reporter, the question was asked, what do you love about Great Falls? I was not asked, but if I would have been, I would have said the way it is right now. Take your economic development and tourism and stick it where the sun don’t shine. Some things need to stay the way they are.
Sammy Ghent
Great Falls