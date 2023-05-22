A chip is a humble food item. It’s just a thin sliver of deep friend potato, or corn. Yet, some folks apparently look at a chip as a blank canvas onto which they can paint flavors of meat and mustard and squirrel and squid and I hate them for it.
Basically I have a problem with the folks who want to cram the flavor of everything onto a chip other than that of potato and salt because I’m a sucker. No matter how ridiculous a flavor is…even if it’s one I KNOW is going to be terrible, I buy it and try it. So I guess I’m mad at them for being good at their jobs…or I’m mad at them for me being so gullible.
In case you were wondering, the flavors I mentioned at the outset aren’t wacky examples I made up to prove some point. Cajun Squirrel and hot chili squid are actual, real flavors of potato chips that exist on this planet. I’ve never once looked at a crazy, psycho tree rat, pooping from high branches and darting in front of cars and thought to myself, “I’d really like to eat a big bag of something that tastes like that.” Squid on a chip sounds gross. I’d like the hot chili part but ink-squirtin’ water monsters that smell like fish doesn’t scream “eat me while you watch a football game” to me.
One particular brand of chip has unleashed an array of flavors over the past few years. I’d have to admit that some of them have been pretty good. Honesty also compels me to tell you that “Biscuit and sausage gravy” flavored potato chips were one of the worst things ever placed in my mouth. It pretty much tasted like grease and sadness. I don’t know how else to put it. First off, it would be hard to get the flavor of a biscuit onto a chip. Secondly, it’s really hard to fake the flavor of meat. It either ends up tasting like the aforementioned grease and sadness or liquid smoke…which basically tastes like what you’d get if burned bacon and a dirty ashtray could somehow have a baby.
I have to admit, though, I was recently intrigued enough to make a flavored chip purchase. Sitting in front of me at the grocery store recently was Hot Mustard flavored Doritos. They also had hot ketchup but that just seemed a bridge to far to me…but I like hot, mustard-based barbecue sauces and I figured MAYBE that could be recreated successfully on a chip. So, I went for it and I have to admit that whoever created it did a pretty good job. The first taste that hits your palate is that of honey mustard, sort of. So you’re thinking, “wait, money mustard isn’t hot” but right about then, it punches you. It isn’t a forward, “burn your mouth” kind of heat, though, it is a very horseradish-like slap that gets up in your nostrils a little. Reporter Brian dutifully tried a few and got the same effect, comparing it to the hot mustard packets that come with every order of Chinese takeout.
So, maybe I’ve been too hard on those innovative chip creators…or at least I thought that until I saw the new Cuban sandwich potato chips. More meat flavor on chips. I guess “burned bacon and ashtray” flavor is too long to fit on the bag.