In a lifetime of playing and coaching baseball, there is almost literally no way to know how many baseball parks Billy Keels has visited. In a lifetime of being a baseball fan, though, he knows exactly how many Major League Baseball parks he has visited…that would 21.
Keels played baseball from the lowest level of rec league all the way through to college and has coached travel, American Legion and high school baseball (he currently coaches at Union County and won two state titles at Lewisville). It was his boyhood obsession and it is his adult profession, but whether a player or coach, he’s always remained a fan. He still remembers his first visit to a big league ballpark, back in 1978 when the Atlanta Braves had a memorable home stand against the Cincinnati Reds. He was just a kid then but he and younger brother Leebo tagged along with their dad Bill.
“Pete Rose had a 42 game hit streak going coming into the series,” Keels said. “He had two hits Friday night, had a hit on Saturday, then Sunday he was 0-for-4 when he came up in the ninth. Gene Garber struck him out and Rose almost never struck out.”
They were on hand for a bit of history as that ended the second-longest hitting streak in Major League Baseball history. They also saw an early portion of another historic streak on a trip to Camden Yards in Baltimore in 1985. A young shortstop named Cal Ripken Jr. would be in the starting lineup that day with the Keels family in the stands. At that point, Ripken had not missed a game in three years, and wouldn’t miss one until 1998, setting a Major League record of 2,632 consecutive games played. Bill caught a ball that day during batting practice hit by Ripken.
“We were way down the left field line. It was a good catch and he got a big round of applause for it,” Keels said.
Going to Major League parks went from being just a pastime to an objective, though, when someone gave Keels the book “Dodger Dogs to Fenway Franks” by Bob Wood, a teacher who was a big baseball fan.
“When I graduated college, I had only been to see games in three Major League cities, when someone gave me (Wood’s) book,” said Keels, who has followed the same career path as Wood. “One summer, he went to every Major League ballpark, there were only 26 at the time, and he wrote a book about it.”
Visiting every park in one summer was not realistic for Keels. At the time Wood made the cross-country trek, he was single and the cost for travel, accommodations and tickets was a fraction of what they are now. Keels has coaching duties in the summer, a wife and two children, so spending an entire summer on the road has never been realistic. After he graduated college, he and some friends headed “up north” and Keels added five parks to his “have visited” list (they saw the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds). After that, slowly, year-by-year and park-by-park, he has whittled away at the list of the current 30 Major league teams. His brother Leebo has visited 16 and their wives and children have now joined them in attending games in multiple Major League cities.
“Leebo and I have very supportive wives and we let them plan family vacations but we ‘hint’ for a city that we haven’t seen a game in,” Keels said.
There is a bit of give-and-take, though. The wives and kids love baseball too, but Keels said he and Leebo consent to do some things the wives and kids want to. That has entailed sitting at little tables with dolls instead of sitting in the bleachers.
“We started going to the American Girl Doll Stores,” Billy’s wife Angie said. “Billy and Leebo had to have lunch at American Girl, sitting at the table holding little tea cups and you had to have dolls sitting at your table.”
Road trips are obviously always fraught with peril and mishaps and there have been some along the way. Angie remembered she and Billy traveling to Las Vegas many years ago and him deciding they could probably squeeze in an unplanned trip to Anaheim to see the Angels play and mark another stadium off the list. He asked her to check and see what time they played, she looked online and told him 4:30.
“So we drove over four hours,” she remembered. “We noticed there wasn’t much traffic.”
That was some foreshadowing and not the good kind. Anaheim did play at 4:30 that day…on the road on the other side of the country.
The family was coming back from having seen son Trey play in a tournament in Cooperstown and stopped in Boston to stay the night. The Boston Bruins had just won the Stanley Cup and fires were burning everywhere and cars were being flipped over.
“We thought there was a riot or something,” Angie said.
Most of the trips have been good, though, and they usually follow a similar pattern. Keels said, if possible, the group always tries to go to more than one game. They always try to take in a tour of the stadium before the game and Keels has learned a helpful tip on how to maximize that experience.
“Try to go on a day they aren’t playing. If it’s game day, the other team is coming in, they don’t have as much time and you don’t get to see as much,” Keels said.
As much as he loves the game itself, Keels said he likes the tours just as much. For a lifelong fan like himself, getting to walk in the dugout at the old Yankees Stadium and realize Babe Ruth and a slew of other Hall of Famers sat there or pick up the bullpen phone Joe Torre or Billy Martin used is something special.
That is a memory to take home, but there are tangible things they take with them too. Billy has a collection of ticket stubs, including some from Detroit in 1992 (when he got in the gate for $4.50) up to the 1996 World Series (which set him back considerably more). Leebo and his son Jack collect miniature baseball helmets (which are sold at concession stands and are typically used to hold ice cream).
“We get them at every game we go to, even when we go see the Greenville Drive. We’ve probably got 50 or so,” Leebo said.
Interestingly, Keels has been to see the Dodgers and he’s been to Fenway, but didn’t partake in the famous Dodger Dogs or Fenway Franks referenced in the book that started his quest.
“When we went to see the Dodgers, I got a regulation-sized batting helmet full of nachos. I ate them, washed it out and wore it,” he said.
Leebo’s two favorite trips have been to visit two of the oldest stadiums in the league in Fenway (Boston) and Wrigley (Chicago).
“They are just so iconic,” he said.
He’s enjoyed all the trips as a whole, but Leebo said his least favorite game experience was when they went to see the Oakland A’s. “The stadium was old and outdated. It was the Raiders football field at that point as well, which was strange and the stadium was in a bad area with not much around,” he said.
Keels said his favorite stadium visits have been to Fenway in Boston and the old Yankees Stadium. Angie’s favorite was their trip to see the Giants in San Francisco.
Leebo, all the wives and children have some ground to make up on Keels, but they’ll get there together. This started more than 40 years ago with their late father taking them to see the Braves and it’s now turned into family trips everyone looks forward to. With both of his children (Trey and daughter Allie) nearing the end of their college careers, they’ll be out pursuing careers and eventually their own families. He looks forward to all the time he gets to spend them, Angie and his brother’s family, and to when he can mark the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Blue Jays, Pirates, Phillies, Royals, Diamondbacks and Mets off his list.