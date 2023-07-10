In a lifetime of playing and coaching baseball, there is almost literally no way to know how many baseball parks Billy Keels has visited. In a lifetime of being a baseball fan, though, he knows exactly how many Major League Baseball parks he has visited…that would 21.

Keels played baseball from the lowest level of rec league all the way through to college and has coached travel, American Legion and high school baseball (he currently coaches at Union County and won two state titles at Lewisville). It was his boyhood obsession and it is his adult profession, but whether a player or coach, he’s always remained a fan. He still remembers his first visit to a big league ballpark, back in 1978 when the Atlanta Braves had a memorable home stand against the Cincinnati Reds. He was just a kid then but he and younger brother Leebo tagged along with their dad Bill.