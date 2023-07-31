Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with more words of wisdom.
Did you ever stop to think that a six-week-old Great Dane standing on his hind legs is about a foot tall? But just a mere six months later, he’s close to six feet tall standing on those same hind legs.
That’s a lot of dog jumping on you when you come through the door. Even if you live with a Cocker Spaniel or a Pekingese, jumping up on someone is a lousy greeting. Not only does it ruin stockings, if you or your guests still wear them, but it can get your pants dirty or torn. Mostly it bothers the heck out of people who don’t want to be that intimate with your dog.
Some people really dislike it when dogs – their own or someone else’s – jump on them. But the dogs, on the other hand, do it all the time because they think they’re being polite. This is one of those cases in which human and canine expectations are different, leaving bad feelings on the human side and disappointment on the dog’s side.
The next time you take your dog to the park or just a walk around other dogs, watch how he greets and is greeted by other dogs. They start by sniffing each other’s mouths then move around to sniff the behind. All of this is considered proper and polite behavior among dogs, and they assume it’s the way they should greet people as well.
Here’s the hitch. Dogs don’t have any trouble sniffing our behinds – they do it all the time. But the first part of the greeting, the mouth sniff, isn’t possible because you are much taller than we are. Except for very short people with very tall dogs, the only way this is going to happen is if dogs get up on their hind legs or, in the case of small dogs, fly off the ground. They don’t actually get a good sniff while airborne, of course, but our instincts tell us that this is a reasonable way to solve the problem.
Dogs do their run and jump routines because we are so eager for attention that we can hardly stand it. People have something to do with this as well. Dogs first learn their manners when we are puppies. Puppies are so cute when we put our little paws in the air, and most people make quite a fuss over us so we keep doing it. What you perceive as cute in a puppy isn’t so cute from an 85- pound German Shepherd. With our thick fur and hard heads, dogs are a little like linebackers suited up for a game. We can slam into each other all day long without feeling much of anything, because physically we’re not very sensitive and often engage in full body contact when playing.
Various breeds differ quite a bit in the amount and types of physical contact that we indulge in. Toy breeds tend to jump up on their little legs and then hang on until someone picks them up. Retrievers, on the other hand, love contact. They will slam into people, lick their faces, and be totally unaware that they’ve knocked you over and broken your glasses.
Dogs do this run and jump routine because they are so eager for attention we can hardly stand it. So give them some attention. Turn the usual homecoming into a quick training session. For a few weeks, every time you walk in the door and your dog jumps up, snap on a leash and practice some obedience commands. Since this is not what your dog had in mind when he ran to the door, it will take the edge off his excitement. Practice the sit, stay, down, come and they’ll start to think they really don’t need that much attention and soon they will back off on their own.
Everyone has had the experience of rushing to meet someone only to be met in return with indifference to your greeting. Dogs will react in much the same way if you give them no attention when they rush you at the door. Ignore the jumping, the pleading eyes, and just sit down and read the newspaper and give your dog a chance to settle down. Once your dog is calm, invite him over and give him all the attention he wanted in the first place. You are in control of the attention given at this point. The message here to your dog is this: “I get ignored when I’m hyper, and I get my ears rubbed when I’m calm.”
Nothing gets a dog’s attention more effectively than food, and dogs that are eating aren’t going to waste time jumping up. Hold a treat at your dog’s eye level when you walk in. Toss it off to the side as you head past him, and he will soon learn to look for the treat instead of jumping up.