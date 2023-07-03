Citing a “change in circumstances” because a law partner is seeking a political office, long-time Elections and Registration Board Chair Bill Marion has informed Governor Henry McMaster and State Senator Mike Fanning that he will resign effective July 3.

The N&R has obtained a copy of the letter from Marion, copied to Karen Roach, Director Chester County Elections and Registration, State Reps. Randy Ligon and Annie McDaniel and Chester County Administrator Brian Hester.