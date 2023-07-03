Citing a “change in circumstances” because a law partner is seeking a political office, long-time Elections and Registration Board Chair Bill Marion has informed Governor Henry McMaster and State Senator Mike Fanning that he will resign effective July 3.
The N&R has obtained a copy of the letter from Marion, copied to Karen Roach, Director Chester County Elections and Registration, State Reps. Randy Ligon and Annie McDaniel and Chester County Administrator Brian Hester.
‘I have thoroughly enjoyed serving on the Board of the Chester County Elections and Registration Board for over 23 years,’ Marion writes, ‘The experience has been both educational and rewarding. I appreciate your and the Board's confidence in me as I have been the Chairperson elected by the Board since my first appointment.
‘As much as I have enjoyed the experience, I find it best that I resign due to a change in circumstances as a law partner of mine has announced that he will be seeking a political office.
‘I wish to avoid any conflict of interest and protect the integrity of our democratic elections. The next board meeting is July 3, 2023. I am making my resignation effective Monday, July 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. so that the Board can take appropriate action based on my resignation at the next meeting.’
In a follow up interview to the letter, Marion told The N&R, “On the Board, we have always tried to avoid the appearance of impropriety. A law partner of mine has announced he is running for elected office (Everett Stubbs will seek the Republican nomination for District 17 State Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mike Fanning- Editor).
“If I had stayed on the Board, I would have been conducting that election, which in my opinion, could easily have been seen as a conflict of interest, and as such, could besmirch the electoral process,” Marion said.
“I have always tried to avoid anything that would hurt elections in Chester County, the state of South Carolina, or the United States,” he said.
Marion was not required to resign; he said he felt this was something he needed to do.
“I don’t want there to be any questions, when this election occurs, that something was done because someone had an interest in the election, and as a law partner of a candidate, it could be seen that I have a vested interest in that election,” Marion said.
Marion reflected on his 23 years as a member and the Chair of the Elections and Registration Board.
“Senator Linda Short appointed me, back when there were two boards, the Board of registration and the Board of Elections. I was appointed to the Board of Registrations. I served on that board for about four or five years and then the state legislature combined the two boards. I was appointed to the Board and was very fortunate from the time I was appointed, I have always been elected as the Chairperson of the board,” Marion said.
“The first year that I was on the Board was the year we switched to the now-obsolete voting method. We got rid of the punch cards that could end up with “hanging chads”. That year, because of resignations and deaths and it was already an election year, we had 13 elections my first year,” Marion recalled.
“We are very pleased with the new voting system: while the old one had great checks and balances, there are even better checks and balances now,”” he said.
“There have been times in the past when people have disagreed with our decisions as a board, but we have tried to be fair to all candidates, and ruled on the facts as we saw them,” Marion said.
Marion says he will miss his relationships with the Registration and Elections staff, the state Election Commission and the poll workers and the press.
Senator Fanning commented, "Bill Marion has been an outstanding public servant… giving of his time and talents to insure that Chester County has safe & secure elections. Chester is a better place because of Bill’s integrity and leadership on our County Voter Registration & Elections Board.
"It is with sadness that the Chester County Legislative Delegation accepts Bill’s resignation… and we wish Bill the very best in the next chapter of his life. He will be hard to replace. The Delegation will look to fill his Board seat in the coming months, but no one can fill his shoes."