From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Amanda Boone, 28, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on April 17.
- Tony Antwan Crank, 30, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 17.
- Kadarrius Grier, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on April 18.
- Mitchell Dewayne Weir, 59, was charged with driving under the influence second offense and driving under suspension first offense on April 18.
- Sherad Antonio Feaster, 18, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on April 19.
- Sirmarcus Durangello Feaster, 18, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on April 19.
- Randy Brian Hill, 46, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 19.
- Michael Anthony Hughes, 49, was charged with metals/injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000 on April 19.
- Torry Tremayne Grant, 41, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on April 20.
- Rodney O’Brian Hill, 46, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense; and two counts of manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense on April 20.
- Michael Bradford Mitchell, 48, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on April 20.
- Isaac Justus Reed, 20, was charged with assault and battery third degree on April 20.
- Robert Wesly Gibson, 41, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on April 21.
- Michael Bradford Mitchell, 48, was charged with disorderly conduct on April 21.
- Rodney Owens, 53, was charged with driving under suspension first offense and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent (excludes manufacturing meth) on April 21.
- Alexandrea Renea Roberts, 24, was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense on April 21.
- Matthew Kenneth St. John, 22, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; driving under suspension third or subsequent offense; and habitual traffic offenders, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on April 21.
- Kirk Evan Talley, 51, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on April 21.
- Carl James Barber, 37, was charged with violation of city ordinance and disorderly conduct on April 22.
- Brock Smith, 21, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on April 22.
- James Daniel Franklin, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct on April 23.
- Marvin Gibson, 59, was charged with disorderly conduct on April 23.
- Michael Andrew Patrick, 37, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 23.
- Ernestine J. Tucker, 68, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on April 23.