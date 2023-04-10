CHESTER — Ronald Hennies Stephenson Sr., 75, lovingly known as "Ronnie" by his family, friends, and all those who knew him, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 7, 2023.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Chester Freedom Ministries, 729 Village, Chester, S.C. with Rev. Steve Bishop, Artemio Garcia and Lamont Powell officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 3 until 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

