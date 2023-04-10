CHESTER — Ronald Hennies Stephenson Sr., 75, lovingly known as "Ronnie" by his family, friends, and all those who knew him, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 7, 2023.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Chester Freedom Ministries, 729 Village, Chester, S.C. with Rev. Steve Bishop, Artemio Garcia and Lamont Powell officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 3 until 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.
Ronnie was born June 8, 1947, in the Lowrys community and was the son of the late William Hennies Stephenson and Annie Lee Wishert Stephenson. He was a graduate of Chester High School and always credited his AG teacher, Mr. John Pariss, with instilling in him a love for the farm life. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Ronnie came home to farm with his father. He loved the farmland and the animals and won many awards at both the state and local level for Dairy Farming. He was the first South Carolina Farmer to win the Southeastern Farm Award. Ronnie and his family always sponsored a float in the Lowrys parade, "the float that always had the chocolate milk,” and he looked forward to the parade every year. Ronnie was the neighbor and friend who loaned equipment, help and his resources as needed. He loved checking his fields, the crops, feeding the animals and having friends and neighbors drop in for lunch at 12 noon at the lunch house, where he entertained with his jokes and smiles.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jane Stephenson Walsh; and his brother-in-law, Mike Walsh.
Ronnie is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Susan Lutz Stephenson; two children, Ronald Hennies "Ron" Stephenson Jr. (Teri) and Mary Jo Stephenson Jolley (Andy); four grandchildren, Christa and Amanda Stephenson and Elizabeth and Garrett Jolley; that sweet great-granddaughter, McKenzie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends so that there is not enough space to name each one.
The Stephenson family wishes to thank, Artemio Garcia, Ricardo Garcia, Erin Johnson, Jane Ellen Cameron and Jason Willis for their faithful support and love during Ronnie's illness.
The family also wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses who were so important during his illness and especially Dr. Sam Stone and Hospices nurses, Lori Herod and Sharon Ledbetter.
Memorials may be made to South Carolina High School Rodeo, 230 Bowen Drive, Anderson, SC 29621; or Agape Care of South Carolina, 1069 Bayshore Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.