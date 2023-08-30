Arts Council lessons
Contact the Chester County Arts Council to schedule private group parties.
Birthday parties for all ages, staff bonding events, girls night out parties and more are all offered. One-on-one lessons for those wanting more personalized instruction are also available.
Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.
Beekeepers Association
The Chester County Beekeepers Association meets the third Thursday of each month (except July and December) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St. The mission is to encourage the study and advancement of apiculture in Chester County.
The association promotes the benefits of honeybees and beekeeping to anyone interested. All are welcome to join.
Veteran caregivers
Citizens of Chester County, if you are a caregiver of a veteran or assist a veteran to go to his doctor’s appointments, take his trash off or take him to the grocery store, you can get recognition for your voluntary hours. Contact Roxann James with the Chester Chapter 19 James D. Wessinger Chapter, Disabled American Veterans at 803-370-2161 for details.
S.L. Finley Restoration Association ID sessions
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association will hold identification sessions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Finley High School building, 112 Caldwell St.
Bingo held every Thursday
CURES For Chester will hold Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. at 125 Main St., Chester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $13 for 15 games of Bingo. Jackpots are up to $550 and hot dogs will be sold. CURES For Chester is a non-profit organization.
S.L. Finley Association seeks information
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association needs your help identifying the graduates, attendees and staff of the images of unidentified persons on our Facebook page, S.L. Finley Restoration Association. Please check the pictures online and if you find someone you know, leave a comment and we will be sure that identification is added. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Library has Park Passports
The Chester County Library has S.C. State Park Passports available for checkout. The Park Passport allows you free admission to all 47 state parks in South Carolina. Take a pass for a day trip or a weekend long adventure. If you’re interested, call the Chester Main Library at 803-377-8145 to reserve a passport today.
CURES for Chester offers home programs
CURES For Chester is an Employer of Loan Packagers for the USDA Rural Development 502 Single Family Home Loan. If you are interested in purchasing or building a home through this program, contact Brenda Y. Warren, Certified Loan Packager, at 803-444-1252.
Fort Lawn Homelessness Prevention
The Fort Lawn Homelessness Prevention Program is looking for people who may need assistance with rent, utilities, or food. Applicants must live in the Fort Lawn, Edgemoor/Lando, or Richburg zip code areas. To make an appointment, call 803-209-0538 or 803-872-4491. A Food Pantry is also open during the week.
Girl Scouts of S.C. Mountains to Midlands
Girl Scouts are now meeting virtually and safely in person. Learn more at www.gssc-mm.org.
Brooklyn Center
The Brooklyn Center, 331 Ashford St., Chester, is available to rent for various activities for a donation of $25 per hour. Call Columbus Pendergrass at 379-1635 for more information.
Acacia Lodge 32 meetings
Acacia Lodge #32 PHA meets the second and fourth Thursdays at the S.L. Finley Building, 112 Caldwell St., in Chester.
Finley Restoration Association meetings
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association meets every second Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Finley Center, 112 Caldwell St., Chester. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required.
Christ Central crochet, knitting
Christ Central Ministries offers free crochet and knitting classes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 125 Hudson St., Chester. Anyone interested is invited to stop by for learning and fellowship.
Library resources
The Chester County Library has eBooks and audiobooks available for download. Call 803-377-8145 for more information.