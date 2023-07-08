In January, the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation granted Children’s Attention Home $25,000 for a remodeling project that will impact the daily lives of children for years to come. This project is now a reality.
Youth living at the Home have faced a series of traumatic events in their young lives. Cultivating warm and inviting spaces, both psychologically and physically, are a critical part of helping these youth heal. Staff work to create these environments through providing holistic care and compassionate support. Through pivotal partners like The Lutz Foundation, the Home is also able to keep the physical spaces fresh and updated, creating an atmosphere of safety, comfort, and growth.
“The Children’s Attention Home is so much more than a home to these children,” said Emily Parrish, executive director of the Children’s Attention Home. “While at the Home, these teens improve their academics, develop job skills, and make lifelong connections, all while having the freedom to be their true self. It is a place where they know they are loved, and they get to see just how many people believe in them.”
This year’s project upgraded and remodeled the bathrooms in Freeman Cottage. Updates included new tilework, fixtures, bathtubs, a fresh coat of paint, and other repairs. These upgrades added to the long list of projects previously supported by The Lutz Foundation, such as remodeling the kitchen and dining hall, cottage renovations, and even adding new vehicles to the Home’s fleet.
“It is so inspiring to see an organization like The Lutz Foundation continually exhibit their belief in our youth.” Parrish said. “They understand the needs these children have, and we are so blessed to have their support.”