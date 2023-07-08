In January, the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation granted Children’s Attention Home $25,000 for a remodeling project that will impact the daily lives of children for years to come. This project is now a reality.

Youth living at the Home have faced a series of traumatic events in their young lives. Cultivating warm and inviting spaces, both psychologically and physically, are a critical part of helping these youth heal. Staff work to create these environments through providing holistic care and compassionate support. Through pivotal partners like The Lutz Foundation, the Home is also able to keep the physical spaces fresh and updated, creating an atmosphere of safety, comfort, and growth.