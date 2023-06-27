NBA free agency is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. which could mean a new contract for Torrey Craig before Saturday.

Craig just finished playing out the second year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed in 2021. He actually signed it with the Indiana Pacers but was dealt to the Phoenix Suns (for whom he had previously played) after half a season. He became a big contributor for the Suns, this past season especially, with career best averages of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Numerous sources indicate the Suns would like to retain his services, but as a good defender who also shot 40% from three-point range this year, he could have other suitors.