NBA free agency is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. which could mean a new contract for Torrey Craig before Saturday.
Craig just finished playing out the second year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed in 2021. He actually signed it with the Indiana Pacers but was dealt to the Phoenix Suns (for whom he had previously played) after half a season. He became a big contributor for the Suns, this past season especially, with career best averages of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Numerous sources indicate the Suns would like to retain his services, but as a good defender who also shot 40% from three-point range this year, he could have other suitors.
His trade in 2022 to Phoenix marked the second time in his career that he was traded to the Suns. Craig started the 2020-‘21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks (having signed with them the previous offseason), but was traded to Phoenix midway through that year. With Craig as a major contributor, the Suns ended up advancing to the NBA Finals that year where they faced the Bucks. Phoenix lost the series 4-2, but since he had been on the Milwaukee roster for a portion of the season, he still received an NBA championship ring.
Craig played at Great Falls High School where he was a multi-time all-state player and a Class A player of the year award), Craig went to USC-Upstate and ended up leading the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times in his four years, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He played his first three professional years abroad, playing in the NBL in Australia and New Zealand and with the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-Star Five and a league MVP with various NBL teams and played on a league championship winner. The Denver Nuggets invited him to play on their summer league team in 2017 and he earned a spot with the team. He spent the next three years with the Nuggets. In his six professional seasons, his teams have appeared in the playoffs five times.