Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey invited four staff members from the National LEAD Support Bureau: Bureau Director Najja Morris Frazier, Brendan Cox, Director of Policing Strategies and LEAD Practice Advisors Dana Owens and Tiarra Bryant to discuss the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program currently implemented by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and soon to be implemented in Chester County.
Sheriff Dorsey started the discussion with a “30,000-foot view” of the program and the COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) grant that the LEAD program is a part of.
“This is just an effort to bring some resources to Chester County to approach our substance abuse and drug addiction problem differently," Dorsey said.
He said a grant was written and designed in a way to create a diversion program. The intent is to keep people who are addicted to drugs or have substance abuse issues out of the criminal justice system.
“We wrote this grant and designed it in a way to create a diversion program, to do our best to try and keep people who are addicted to drugs, have substance abuse issues, to keep them out of the criminal justice system, as best as we can.
“We have reached out to these experts in this field and we have chosen to adopt the LEAD model," Dorsey said. "The '30,000 foot view”'is this: we have a tremendous substance abuse problem in America. More Americans die from drug overdoses than they do from car wrecks, or gun violence. We have seen that increase just in the past decade to the highest levels. At the same time we recognize that we have high levels of drug traffickers, we have fentanyl and opioid-based illegal narcotics that are flooding our streets. We have to balance that approach, to locking up drug dealers and drug traffickers, those that are spewing poison to our streets, while also doing what we can to reduce that demand.
He called that approach "basic economics." He said Chester County is going to continue to lock of drug dealers and traffickers while using "this new tool." to reduce the propensity of those who are struggling with drug addiction of continually getting locked up.
LEAD Support Bureau Najja Director Morris Frazier said she has been at the Bureau for about six years. Prior to that she was working in the LEAD program in Seattle, and before that she had over 22 years of experience working with families “struggling with issues around being disenfranchised, caught up in the criminal legal system (and other situations)...after 22 years of doing that work, I finally came to the LEAD program, because one thing I learned from all that work…was that the issues of the (people I was dealing with) were bigger and they really needed to be taken upstream, which means looking at systems and looking at how people were being treated (or in this case mistreated) instead of receiving the care and the services they needed,” she said.
She went to work for the LEAD program because she realized “we haven’t solved the drug issue or helped people by continuing to arrest and incarcerate people; they’re not getting the help that they are supposed to get, they’re not getting the help that we claim we’re giving them. What LEAD really does is give an opportunity for folks who need another way to approach their drug use and their substance abuse, to be able to get help in a way that makes sense for them,” she said.
Support Bureau Director of Policing Strategies Brendan Cox was a police officer for 23 years before coming to the bureau, where he has been for six years. He was Chief of the Albany, N.Y. Police Department when his agency initiated the LEAD program.
“We implemented LEAD in about 2013, and for a lot of the same reasons that Sheriff Dorsey talked about: we recognized that we were reducing a lot of some crimes, but there were other crimes that we were not reducing. We were not reducing a lot of our low level crimes that were driven by addiction, driven by mental health issues, driven by poverty…we recognized that we were not addressing the root cause of crime. We worked together with our community, we worked with our civil rights leaders and we looked at the LEAD model,” he said.
Dana Owens, LEAD Support Bureau Practice Advisor has been with the Bureau for three years, beginning as a case manager. Prior to that she worked as a family support worker and that work showed her how to work with families in a “wrap around support system,” where you look at the individual in crisis as well as the effect their issues have on their families.
“Loving and doing that work allowed me to realize how connected that mother, that father as connected to that family,” she said.
She said LEAD will “work with some folks in your community who are having some struggles, who might have been out here for five to 10 years, doing the same thing over and over. Our approach is different, we’re thinking about that whole individual, how they are connected to the community, and also thinking that this is a public health and safety initiative. My role is to build a relationship with that individual, work with them right where they are at and connecting them with the services in your community,” she said.
She added, “when I say work with them right where they are at, our case managers don’t sit in an office, they go out, they find the folks, they work with them, and they’re with them for the long-term. It’s not for a short amount of time, it’s for as long as they need them,” she said.
In some agencies, there might be a case manager that’s just there for housing – LEAD case managers are there to connect them with all services. Even if they go back to jail, I’m going to visit them in jail, and make sure they have a transitional time. But I’m going to look at your community and say where are the services? What is the response? And are they there? And then I get to bring that back to a larger group that is also a part of the LEAD initiative.”
Following those introductions, Morris Frazier said the discussion would begin with an overview of LEAD and switch to a “45,000-ft. perspective” of how the structure of the program works and then dive into the principles and approaches of LEAD, “and why it works and how it has been shown to impact communities and individuals in over 75 sites around the country.”
Brenda Cox said LEAD started in 2011 in Seattle and is now in 85 jurisdictions across the country.
“LEAD started because their was a recognition in a neighborhood in Seattle that a lot of the folks that were getting arrested were going through a revolving door…they were ultimately going through the same system and they weren't getting any better. There was recognition by law enforcement, prosecutors and the community that they were seeing the same folks over and over again, and ultimately, the criminal legal system was not the system to address those health issues," Cox said.
At the same time that was happening, Cox said there was a group of civil rights leaders that were seeing "great racial disparities in the system." Lawsuits were being filed against the City of Seattle for patterns and practices of racial disparity.
“And some folks wound up at a mediation table: civil rights folks were on one side, police and prosecutors on the other…both sides said instead of us continuing to argue with each other, since we both recognize that the status quo is not appropriate and we can do things differently, let’s actually work together to build a better system,” he said. The group recognized there were folks that were homeless, that had addictions, had mental illness or were living in poverty, that they could give a different option (than being arrested and going to jail)," Cox said.
They built a system where they give officers on the street discretion to be able to send an individual they know they had probable cause to arrest for help with their problem instead of arresting them again and again. There would be a "warm handoff" to a case manager instead of an arrest.
“There was also the recognition of what were we going to do with that individual, how were we going to work with that individual and ultimately, how were we going to meet that individual’s needs?”
There was also the recognition that not everyone was willing to make the change in their life, and a recognition that “problematic drug use was for a lot of different reasons…there are people who wind up developing problematic drug use because of underlying trauma, underlying mental health issues, underlying issues so that we need to get to the root cause of these issues…if all we do is focus on the substance abuse, we don’t always get to those issues,” Cox said.
Meeting the person where there are at, recognizing their underlying issues, building a personal relationship with that individual, what Cox called a “person-centered approach” can lead to incremental change, which can lead to longer, more established change over time.
The approach led to a 58 percent reduction in recidivism, or offenders committing the same crime over and over.
“What they saw was people getting greater access to services: treatment, housing, jobs, other services folks needed. What the group saw was also a better interaction between people and police officers, and saw a better satisfaction from officers as well…” Cox said.
LEAD began as a pre-booking and pre-arrest program, where officers had probable cause to arrest someone, but instead diverted them into the LEAD program, but there were people in the community that wanted to get into LEAD who had not committed a crime, so officers asked for a different, pro-active pathway so others could get into LEAD, a social contact approach to referring people into the program that wasn’t an arrest diversion.
Cox added, “Most recently, we recognized that we built this so police were the pathway in. We wanted to build another pathway in and after George Floyd was murdered, we worked a lot with communities. And we said we need to have another way. And so we created what we call Let Everyone Advance with Dignity. When you hear that term, that is a community pathway. And so that's about getting community involved and having community be able to get a hold of the folks in LEAD, the local folks like April (Spruell with Hazel Pittman Center) and to be able to say, ‘Hey, I've got somebody that comes into my store, they steal from me, I don't want to call the sheriff's office, I've known this person for 20 years. Why would I call the sheriff's office when I don't want them arrested…Let me get them into LEAD and let them get the help they need,” Cox said.
“But those are our goals: reduce recidivism, get people access to services, get people the help they need. And we've proven over and over again that we can do that.”
See a related story for comments made and questions raised by citizens at this informational forum concerning the LEAD program and its implications.