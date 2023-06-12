Explaning LEAD

While LEAD Support Bureau Director Najja Morris Frazier listens in the background, Support Bureau Director of Policing Strategies Brendan Cox explains the intricacies of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program under consideration by Chester County Sheriff's Office.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey invited four staff members from the National LEAD Support Bureau: Bureau Director Najja Morris Frazier, Brendan Cox, Director of Policing Strategies and LEAD Practice Advisors Dana Owens and Tiarra Bryant to discuss the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program currently implemented by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and soon to be implemented in Chester County.

Sheriff Dorsey started the discussion with a “30,000-foot view” of the program and the COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) grant that the LEAD program is a part of.