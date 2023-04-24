WINNSBORO — A bright light in the lives of the Coleman family has been diminished, with the passing of our mother, Lucy Brown Davis Coleman.
Lucy was the very essence of everything Southern, graceful and kind, yet, courageous and strong.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Franklin Coleman Jr., South Carolina Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Many times, Lucy traveled the Circuit with George, meeting and making new friends across the Palmetto State. Together for 53 years, they raised their four children with total love and endless devotion.
Lucy Brown Davis Coleman died peacefully, April 19, 2023, at Laurel Crest Retirement Community, Columbia, South Carolina.
She was born July 27, 1927, in her home on 210 Liberty Street, Winnsboro, South Carolina.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Amos E. Davis of Winnsboro, South Carolina and Monticello, South Carolina; Lucy Young Brown Davis, formerly of Concord, North Carolina, her adored older sister, Frances Martha Davis Haslett, affectionately known, and named by Lucy, as Belle, and special cousin Patsie Aiken Davis McLeod.
Lucy enjoyed a special childhood with family and friends. She graduated from Mount Zion Institute, Winnsboro, South Carolina, attended Converse College, and graduated from Marjorie Webster School, Rock Creek Park, Washington, D.C. with a degree in Elementary Education.
Of great importance to Lucy was her commitment to the Lord, and she raised her family accordingly. She was most proud of her dedication to Saint John’s Episcopal Church, and was a lifelong communicant. There, she served many years on the Saint John’s Altar Guild. Music was a real pleasure to Lucy throughout her life, and in particular, the piano. She received her training, and began playing in early childhood. She found great happiness gathering her children around the piano, as she played from THE GOLDEN BOOK OF SONGS, while they sang. SING ALONG WITH MITCH MILLER, also, resonated from the Coleman household on many nights. Memories were made that shall never be forgotten.
To know Lucy, was to know a lady deeply committed to her family. She devoted her life to George and their children. She stood as a teammate to her husband during his political and professional career, and a source of strength to her children. Oftentimes, Lucy found herself at home, alone, with four young and active children, and a menagerie of animals, including horses and dogs, when George was Solicitor of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.
The Coleman home was an open and lively environment, and Lucy found pleasure entertaining family and friends, setting a bountiful table and enjoying energetic conversations from politics to flowers. Many holidays and special times were celebrated at Gobblers Knob, the country home of Lucy’s family, on the outskirts of Winnsboro. Accompanied by cousins, days were spent swimming in the pond, riding Chum and making new memories together. Lucy had a special quality of connecting with others, through her warm and engaging personality, quick wit, and ready smile. Her ability to listen made her a perfect friend to so many.
Among Lucy’s more famous attributes was to leave no doubt as to her convictions, just ask! She also possessed an endless curiosity of everyone, never meeting a stranger. And, to those who called her wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her love and loyalty were always unwavering. Making time for family and her devotion to their happiness and well-being was paramount.
Additionally, Lucy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; The Thomas Woodward Chapter, the Zuzammen Book Club, the Wednesday Bridge Club, former charter member of the Winnsboro Cotillion and the Governor’s Mansion Commission, serving with Mrs. Josephine McNair to restore and furnish the Mansion.
Lucy is survived by her children, George Franklin Coleman III and Kim Mace, Lucy Coleman McCoy and Peter Sr., Amos Davis Coleman and Creighton Buchanan Coleman and Marion; grandchildren, Peter Michael McCoy Jr. and Jennifer, George Coleman McCoy, Hope Coleman Hicks and Jesse, George Franklin Coleman IV, John Estes Coleman, Creighton Buchanan Coleman Jr. and Jordan, Chandler McNair Coleman and Corinne, and Marion Walker Coleman; great-grandchildren, Mae Loflin McCoy, Lucy Davis McCoy, Peter Michael McCoy III and Gates Marion Coleman.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Saint John’s Episcopal Church. A reception followed in the church parish hall. Interment was private.
A special thank you to those who supported the Coleman family: Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Laurel Crest Community, in particular Cassandra Carter, Director of Nursing, and all the staff, Mary Jones “Muff” and Edith Peeples.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 301 Liberty St., Winnsboro, SC.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Coleman family.