Editor's note: we were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jimmy Starnes, the President of the Lando Manetta Mills History Center board and a good friend of the community.
Community leader Roxann James worked closely with Starnes to keep the History Center functioning.
“I first got to know Jimmy Starnes at the Lando-Manetta Mills History Center and Museum,” James said. “Jimmy would stop by to talk when we were open and later became a tour guide and board member.
“Jimmy's body limited him but did not stop him from sharing his love of Lando and sharing the history with everyone. Along with Jimmy came his sweet mother Sue, Grandma Della and the whole family. We spent many a day comparing stories of two different generations of kids growing up in Lando. Jimmy was smart and computer savvy especially on social media. Jimmy kept the pulse on our community and was the first to share the news. I already miss him. I like to think he is with Sue rejoicing in Heaven.
When he was installed as President of the Board, Starnes said in an interview with The N&R, “I know my title says President, but that’s just what it is – a title. I feel like everyone here on the board are equals. We all work together and we all get things done. It’s not just about Jimmy,” he said.
“I don’t want to be the face of the History Center,” Starnes said, “I want the History Center to be its own face.”
Starnes said the vision of himself and his officers is to “stay here, be here and collect more artifacts from Lando. We have a vast array of things here already, but there are more things I’m looking for. I’d like to find other artifacts from Lando that some locals may have, or that you may find on eBay or elsewhere on the Internet,” he said.
James Anthony Starnes, Jr., 38, passed away Monday in Columbia, SC.
Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Sue McCorkle Curtis & Myron Kelly Curtis.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa Starnes Knight (Andrew) of Edgemoor, Julie Norman (Scott) of Texas; brother, James Scott Starnes of the home; grandmother, Della Watts McCorkle of the home; several aunts and uncles, his father, James A. Starnes, Sr.