Justice has been served in relation to vandalism at the County’s home of justice. The Chester County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man charged in connection with the Aug. 4 vandalism at the Chester County Courthouse.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, ‘Kenneth “Kenny” Culp was arrested on Aug. 17 by deputies and has been charged with willful injury to the Chester County Courthouse, in violation of SC Code of Laws 4-17-70. He was also charged with use of vehicle without permission.
‘In the early morning hours of Friday, August 4, 2023 Kenneth Culp utilized a stone to destroy the glass door at the front of the Chester County Courthouse.
State law allows for those who violate the provisions of this section, upon conviction, be imprisoned up to three years,” a news release said.
Culp was only recently released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections after serving pirson time for convictions on contempt of court and various drug-related offenses. As of Tuesday morning, Culp was still being held at the Chester County Detention Center.
Bond was set at $500 for each of his new charges.’