Justice has been served in relation to vandalism at the County’s home of justice. The Chester County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man charged in connection with the Aug. 4 vandalism at the Chester County Courthouse.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, ‘Kenneth “Kenny” Culp was arrested on Aug. 17 by deputies and has been charged with willful injury to the Chester County Courthouse, in violation of SC Code of Laws 4-17-70. He was also charged with use of vehicle without permission.