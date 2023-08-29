For 42 minutes, the Great Falls Red Devils stood toe-to-toe with AA Lee Central, but of course, a football game is 48 minutes long.
The Stallions scored three times in the final six minutes of the second quarter and that made all the difference in a 34-6 contest.
Lee Central scored a first quarter touchdown to go up 6-0, but early in the second, Great Falls got on the board with a 30-yard touchdown pass from TreMaine Caldwell to Rico McCullough (their second scoring hookup in as many games).
A try for two failed but the score was tied at 6-6 and stayed that way until about the halfway point of the second frame.
At that point, there was injury that really impacted Great Falls.
“We were doing so good, but what really hurt us was halfway through the second quarter, our starting running back (Jaylyn Sanders) got hurt. We got kind of anxious and that sort of led to what happened,” Coach Brian Kane said.
Lee Central got a quick score, then a turnover that led to another. Before Great Falls knew what had hit it, the Stallions scored three times and took a 28-6 lead into the break.
Kane said his team bounced back and played hard after halftime, allowing only one second half touchdown. That late second quarter flurry really altered the course of the game.
“It should have been about a 12-6 game,” Kane said.
If it had been, Great Falls could have continued to run the offense it preferred, which is ground-based with a supplemental passing attack. Facing such a large deficit changed that, obviously.
“We have the capability on this team, we just have to put four quarters together,” Kane said.
Great Falls, now 0-2 on the year, plays its first home game of the year on Friday against Scott’s Branch.