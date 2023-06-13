Reid questions

Former educator Ellen Reid had some questions of the Chester County School Board and Chief Financial Officer Greg McDow about the FY 23-24 budget.

 BY BRIAN

GARNER/

THE N&R

Former educator Ellen Reid was the only person who signed up to speak on the Chester County School District’s 2023-2024 budget at the public hearing held prior to the second and final reading of a $64.5 million balanced budget.

Prior to Reid’s comments, District Chief Financial Officer Greg McDow made his final budget presentation. McDow told the school board the original millage increase for the budget had been adjusted from 17.2 mills to 15.2 mills on the operations side. This is a reduction in the local revenue that would be collected by the district of $169,457. This is based on the value of one mill on the operations side of $84,734.