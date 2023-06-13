Former educator Ellen Reid was the only person who signed up to speak on the Chester County School District’s 2023-2024 budget at the public hearing held prior to the second and final reading of a $64.5 million balanced budget.
Prior to Reid’s comments, District Chief Financial Officer Greg McDow made his final budget presentation. McDow told the school board the original millage increase for the budget had been adjusted from 17.2 mills to 15.2 mills on the operations side. This is a reduction in the local revenue that would be collected by the district of $169,457. This is based on the value of one mill on the operations side of $84,734.
McDow said he was able to reduce the millage increase by two mills by increasing his interest on investments. This increase in interest also means the district will take less from the general fund to balance the budget.
The 15.2 mill increase means that taxpayers with a $200,000 home being taxed at 6% will pay an additional $182.40 per year, commercial property valued at $200,000 and taxed at 10.5% will pay an additional $319.20 and a vehicle valued at $40,00 and taxed at 6% will pay an additional $36.48 per year. Homeowners with property taxed at the 4% legal residency rate will not be impacted by an operating millage increase.
The debt service mills remain at their current level of 48 mills with no increase.
In her comments, Reid pointed out that the previous fiscal year’s audit showed that the district over-estimated the budget by about $4 million. Part of that surplus was dedicated to capital improvement projects, some of that excess went back into the general fund and some was dedicated to a “loyalty bonus” for all employees. That was about $3 million of that excess.
“We had excess revenue that was left over, that was over-budgeted…I believe that we need to stop that procedure,” she said.
“I have curbed my spending because of inflation and different things: however I don’t see any indication in this budget where the administration has told the district ‘we have got to curb this spending…’
“I woluld bet you a dollar that there is going to be an excess come June 30th,” Reid said.
She asked McDow, “How much excess revenues do you anticipate that you will have by June 30 of this fiscal year?”
She suggested to the board that they postpone passage of this fiscal year’s budget until an audit done at the end of the year sooner than usual could reveal that there was excess revenue.
“If you don’t want to postpone the budget, and you don’t want to work on it a budget, then maybe you could work on some of those impact fees (for developers) that you talked about, that we sat through the presentation of the study a year ago — because the (growth brought about by new housing developments) is going to affect not only the schools, but the taxpayers out here. I know we would appreciate it if you would do something like that.
“If you don’t want to postpone the budget and work on it a little bit, then you can say let’s just take this budget as is into next year. Let’s just go with the budget we had (from last year) and use that. You did that during Covid, and we had surpluses then, even with all of the stuff we had to purchase.
“Raising the millage is not that much, but it is the principle of the thing. There are ways to get to your money without raising the millage,” she said.
“I just don’t feel like enough time has been given to this budget, or enough questions have been answered,” she said.
The board approved the final reading of the budget as presented unanimously.
To conclude her comments, Reid said she realized the school board and Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton have received a lot of criticism from the citizens, including the comment that Dr. Sutton does not live in the school district.
At this comment, Dr. Sutton abruptly walked out of the school board meeting room and the board cautioned Reid against mentioning any person on the board or any school employee in her comments and they ended her comments. Reid apologized and said she did not intend for the comment to be negative.
When the school board reconvened for their regular session, in his Superintendent’s Comment, Dr. Sutton apologized to the board and the public for walking out of the meeting.
“That’s not who I am, and for those of you who know me, who take the time to get to know me, know that I am a man of integrity and a professional. I enjoy working in Chester County School District, and I will always continue to perform well for this district.
“If you’re not in this seat, or for that matter in any school district in this country, no one knows how stressful and taxing a role it is. I’m human, and sometimes when things are said, it hits you wrong and gets under your skin. But that’s over; I should not have stepped out, it was a lapse on my part, but I felt it was best that I did.
“We are doing great work here, and I’m going to continue to lead this district. We are growing and we have challenges such as any other district, but we are performing and we are progressing, and I’m going to continue to do that as long as I lead this district, with the team that I have, in our schools and the district office. I apologize for earlier, and we’re going to continue to move forward,” Dr. Sutton said.