Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP), serving young cancer patients across the Carolinas, has received a grant of $25,000 from the C.H. & Anna Lutz Foundation in Chester, SC to support its childhood cancer safety net for Chester, Lancaster and York Counties.
CCP’s safety net currently is helping 55 children in the three counties who receive cancer treatment as far away as Charleston, Durham, Greenville, New York City, Philadelphia and Jacksonville. The organization provides parents or caregivers with assistance for transportation, lodging, meals, homecare, camps, emergencies and more until the children or youth reach age 21.
“Too few people realize that cancer is the #1 disease killer for ages birth to 18,” noted CCP Executive Director Laura Allen, “or that children have far greater challenges.” She pointed out that there are no screenings for pediatric cancers, and consequently, most pediatric cancers are not diagnosed until Stage 3 or 4.
Most children in the three counties travel to Charlotte, Charleston or Greenville for initial diagnosis, and many require specialized care not available here in the Carolinas. “We help overcome the disparities of distance and limited family resources,” said Allen, “so every child has equal access to the best care, regardless how far away, how often or how long.”
Over 700 children are diagnosed with cancer across North and South Carolina each year, Allen explained, and they join over 10,000 already in treatment, remission or survivorship. “We are deeply grateful to the Lutz Foundation for helping us bring lifesaving support to Chester, Lancaster and York County children,” Allen said, “and wish more local funders and adult cancer survivors would learn what makes childhood cancer so challenging.” There will be over 2,000 Carolina children supported by CCP this year alone.