Lutz and CCP

Laura Allen, Executive Director of Children's Cancer Partners, is pictured with Lutz Foundation board members.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP), serving young cancer patients across the Carolinas, has received a grant of $25,000 from the C.H. & Anna Lutz Foundation in Chester, SC to support its childhood cancer safety net for Chester, Lancaster and York Counties.

CCP’s safety net currently is helping 55 children in the three counties who receive cancer treatment as far away as Charleston, Durham, Greenville, New York City, Philadelphia and Jacksonville. The organization provides parents or caregivers with assistance for transportation, lodging, meals, homecare, camps, emergencies and more until the children or youth reach age 21.

