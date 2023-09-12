It should be a scary statement for future opponents, but Lewisville quarterback Ian Grissom doesn’t think his team has peaked yet.
“We’re not even close to how good we can be,” he said.
Grissom said that after his team demolished AA Blacksburg 63-0 and scored 60 of those points in the first half before subbing generously and playing with a running clock in the second half.
Each team had its opening drive advance inside the opponents’ 20, but neither got any points to show for it. Lewisville would score plenty in the remainder of the half, putting up eight touchdowns in the next 18 minutes. The first of those came via a one-play drive, with Grissom hitting a long one to Dion Brown, who ran away from the defense for a 68-yard score. The Lions were without their normal holder and opted to go for two after all scores and converted after that first touchdown for an 8-0 lead.
The Lewisville defense forced a turnover, with Jordan Strong recovering a fumble in Blacksburg territory. It took only two plays for Damion Fee to get outside and run nearly untouched for a 25-yard score. The try for two failed, leaving it at 14-0.
After forcing a punt by the Wildcats, Lewisville again needed just two plays to find the end zone. This time, the Lions attacked downfield, with Grissom buying some time in the pocket with his feet. When receiver De’Adrian Robinson broke over down the sidelines, Grissom put a perfect pass right onto his inside shoulder for a 74-yard scoring strike. Strong added a successful run for two make it a 22-0 game, still in the first.
One play into the second quarter the Lions struck again. Set up by another big gainer to Robinson, Grissom connected with Denari Garcia for a six-yard touchdown toss to go up 28-0.
After forcing another punt, the Lions kept coming up with big plays. They were in the rare position on the night of facing a third-and-long near midfield. Grissom lofted one down the sidelines towards Brown, who was well covered. The senior made a leaping grab over a defender, somehow managed to get a foot down inbounds and completed a spectacular 35-yard play to move the sticks.
“I had 100% confidence he would come down with that. I’ve got great chemistry with all my guys,” Grissom said.
Two plays later he found Robinson on another scoring strike and a successful two-point try moved the score to 36-0.
Strong appeared to score on another huge play, taking a Blacksburg punt back 50 yards for a touchdown, but it was wiped out via penalty. That just seemed to delay the inevitable, though, with Grissom hitting Garcia from 34 yards out on a perfectly thrown fade for another touchdown.
Fee scored again and Garcia nabbed his third scoring reception of the quarter before halftime to make it 60-0.
Marcel Fee kicked a 32-yard field goal on Lewisville’s opening drive of the second half and the starters did not see the field the rest of the way.
The final numbers were as astounding as the final score would indicate. Grissom threw for 453 yards (only seven came after halftime) and six scores. Robinson had 144 yards receiving and two scores, Brown turned his two catches into 103 yards and a touchdown, Garcia had three touchdowns and 68 yards in four catches and Fee had 120 total yards and two touchdowns.
Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said none of what fans saw Friday was unusual, since his team works on those big plays regularly.
“The corner throws to Denari, we work on that every day. The sideline throw to Dion, we do that every day. I’ve got seven wide receivers who can all be 1,000-yard guys,” he said.
As for the defense, Boulware said it did not go unnoticed during the week that some prognosticators predicted a shootout game and a Lewisville loss, despite Lewisville’s consecutive shutouts coming in.
“They took that kind of personal,” Boulware said.
After a close opening loss to AA powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate, the Lions have outscored three AA opponents 170-0. In all three cases, the team has scored most or all of their points in the first half.
Now 3-1 and ranked number one in Class A, Lewisville will play host to Ridge Spring-Monetta this Friday night.