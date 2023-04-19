Chester County one of 24 communities recognized in U.S. and Canada
Chester County joined a very prestigious club as part of Business Facilities magazine’s inaugural EDO of the Year. This is an award given to 24 economic development organizations (EDOs) in the U.S. and Canada for outstanding work in growing their respective communities. The awards were given in five categories: State EDO of the Year, Utility EDO of the Year, Large EDO of the Year (population over 500K), Mid-Size EDO of the Year (population 100k to 500k), and Small EDO of the Year (population under 100k). Chester County is one of six winners in the Small EDO of the Year category.
“Chester County has had an amazing run over the past couple of years with successes like E. &. J Gallo Winery, IKO Industries, and most recently Albemarle Corporation,” said Robert Long, director of Chester County Economic Development. “In the past two years, we have announced almost $2.5 billion in new capital investment and the creation of more than 1,100 jobs. We are delighted to receive this recognition.”
About Chester County Economic Development
Created by Chester County in 2004, the mission of Chester County Economic Development (CCED) is to create an environment that supports existing industry expansion, encourages new industry investments, fosters entrepreneurialism, and welcomes visitation by others—all of which support the provision of public services and otherwise improves each citizen’s prosperity and overall quality of life. Over the past five years, CCED has been responsible for 27 announcements with $2.53 billion in new capital investment and the creation of 1,475 jobs. For more information, visit https://choosechester.com/.