Chester County one of 24 communities recognized in U.S. and Canada

Chester County joined a very prestigious club as part of Business Facilities magazine’s inaugural EDO of the Year. This is an award given to 24 economic development organizations (EDOs) in the U.S. and Canada for outstanding work in growing their respective communities. The awards were given in five categories: State EDO of the Year, Utility EDO of the Year, Large EDO of the Year (population over 500K), Mid-Size EDO of the Year (population 100k to 500k), and Small EDO of the Year (population under 100k). Chester County is one of six winners in the Small EDO of the Year category.

