The Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) organization in Chester is getting the word out to the larger community. They have begun broadcasting a weekly TV segment on NBTWN (Nothing But The Word Network) – Inspirational TV on Roku devices Sundays at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. and Fridays at 7:00 p.m.
Their message, said BBNB Executive Director Tammy Williams in an email statement, ‘is to encourage others to not give up on their family members whom may still be in active addiction and misusing substances. Show your support as you are led to do so.’
The first season of the broadcast has six episodes total.
BBNB is also continuing their mission of being the “Community Hub” for different agencies and helping organizations, providing a point of contact for people who might need some additional services that BBNB doesn’t offer.
While funds last, the Chester Ministerial Association has entrusted Battered But Not Broken with funds to assist community residents with assistance towards paying your utilities. Call Chester’s Community Hub at 803-385-2290 for details.
The Community Hub was also the recent site of a presentation by officials from DHEC to BBNB staffers and volunteers about smoking and its effects on health.
While BBNB continues to serve the community, they are in turn supported by organizations such as the Lutz Foundation, which recently provided funds for their building expansion. Williams reported in a recent email that the roof for the expansion is completed and that they look forward to inviting the community soon for a ribbon cutting on the new expansion.