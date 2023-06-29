The Battered But Not Broken (BBNB) organization in Chester is getting the word out to the larger community. They have begun broadcasting a weekly TV segment on NBTWN (Nothing But The Word Network) – Inspirational TV on Roku devices Sundays at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. and Fridays at 7:00 p.m.

Their message, said BBNB Executive Director Tammy Williams in an email statement, ‘is to encourage others to not give up on their family members whom may still be in active addiction and misusing substances. Show your support as you are led to do so.’