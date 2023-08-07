From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- William David Banks, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct on July 31.
- Juan Antonio Cruz Benitez, 26, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; driving without a license first offense; and operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license due to delinquency on July 31.
- Dorthy Lenora Heath, 43, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on July 31.
- Shaday Emoni Heath, 26, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on July 31.
- Zyquon Danglo Hudson, 23, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 31.
- Walker Seth Thompson, 27, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on July 31.
- Patricia G. Davis, 63, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; and hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage on Aug. 1.
- John Michael Jacobs Jr., 33, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Aug. 1.
- Heather Renee Thompson, 34, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 1.
- William David Banks, 27, was charged with arson second degree on Aug. 2.
- Jermaine Cornelious Cousar, 36, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Aug. 2.
- Mileasa Suiron Miller-Howze, 41, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 3.
- George Henry Drake, 19, was charged with assault and battery third degree and domestic violence third degree on Aug. 4.
- Marion Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 4.
- Thomas Jean Kelly, 58, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 4.
- Xavier Derrico Nichols, 42, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Aug. 4.
- James Anthony Summers, 62, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 4.
- James Jeffrey Boatwright, 44, was charged with burglary first degree on Aug. 5.
- DaVaughn Clarence Pigatt, 22, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Aug. 5.
- Rodney Eugene Garrett, 39, was charged with theft of electric current first offense on Aug. 6.
- Joshua Brandon Haigler, 41, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Aug. 6.