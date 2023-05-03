South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May as Older Americans Month and encourages all South Carolinians to recognize the vital role older adults play in communities across the Palmetto State.

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), OAM is a time to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen a commitment to honoring older citizens.

