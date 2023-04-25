There are some new safety protocols in place, but baseball and softball has returned to the Dawson Street complex.
Last Monday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a shooting at the complex. Per reports, a verbal disagreement between two individuals turned into a physical altercation and at some point guns were drawn and shots were fired. No one was injured and the exchange took place near the entrance to the facility, not immediately near any of the ball fields. Given the proximity to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, there was a quick law enforcement response, though no arrests had been made as of press time Tuesday morning.
Given all that, there were no practices or games held on site for the remainder of the week. That included for the Chester High Baseball team, which had a pair of home games scheduled at one of the fields. The Cyclones instead played those two contests at Lewisville, with one of those being against Lewisville, making the Lions a visitor on their own field.
However, play has now resumed at the complex, per a posting by the Chester Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball League on social media.
“We want to start off by saying thank you again to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department for assisting us during this week as we worked together on a plan to enhance security at our complex.
We would like to announce that all games and practices will resume Monday, April 24. As part of our enhanced security, everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. You will also notice an increase in law enforcement presence throughout the season.
Our coaches will be reaching out to the parents of our players with more information.
Thank you again to everyone for your assistance and cooperation during this time.”
Chester High does have one home baseball game scheduled for this week, that being a non-region contest against Great Falls on Friday.