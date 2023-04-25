There are some new safety protocols in place, but baseball and softball has returned to the Dawson Street complex.

Last Monday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a shooting at the complex. Per reports, a verbal disagreement between two individuals turned into a physical altercation and at some point guns were drawn and shots were fired. No one was injured and the exchange took place near the entrance to the facility, not immediately near any of the ball fields. Given the proximity to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, there was a quick law enforcement response, though no arrests had been made as of press time Tuesday morning.

Trending Videos