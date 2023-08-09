The Chester County ECHO Coalition and the ECHO Youth Advisory Board, in partnership with the Hazel Pittman Center, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, August 19th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. This event hopes to teach young people ways to lead, serve, and reshape our communities. For this luau-themed summit, we are seeking youth in grades 9th - 12th. The special guest speaker is Mr. Brandon McCall, with McCall Motivation, he focuses on helping the next generation overcome self-doubt, build courage, and fade procrastination by being more disciplined. www.mccallmotivation.com

His bio states, 'Brandon McCall is a motivational speaker and youth football coach who loves to help teens find their voice. Growing up extremely poor in the inner city, Brandon quickly learned about the pitfalls that many struggling children face. Living in a neighborhood where fighting, stealing, and cheating were common, Brandon found that he didn’t have the courage to stand up to himself or for himself when it came to making negative choices.