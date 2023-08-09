The Chester County ECHO Coalition and the ECHO Youth Advisory Board, in partnership with the Hazel Pittman Center, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, August 19th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. This event hopes to teach young people ways to lead, serve, and reshape our communities. For this luau-themed summit, we are seeking youth in grades 9th - 12th. The special guest speaker is Mr. Brandon McCall, with McCall Motivation, he focuses on helping the next generation overcome self-doubt, build courage, and fade procrastination by being more disciplined. www.mccallmotivation.com
His bio states, 'Brandon McCall is a motivational speaker and youth football coach who loves to help teens find their voice. Growing up extremely poor in the inner city, Brandon quickly learned about the pitfalls that many struggling children face. Living in a neighborhood where fighting, stealing, and cheating were common, Brandon found that he didn’t have the courage to stand up to himself or for himself when it came to making negative choices.
'In 8th grade everything changed.
'His brother was in a street fight and ended up taking someone’s life. Brandon quickly realized that his brother was about to spend a good portion of his life in prison, and he was going to spend a good part of life without his big brother. This fork in the road inspired Brandon to start making changes for the better as he worked hard to get connected to teachers, counselors, and other friends on campus that made a positive impacts in his life.
'Today Brandon enjoys working with young students, pouring his heart into them at football practice, and has been serving as TEEN TRUTH’s best motivational speaker since 2022.
'We started with the simple idea of bringing the best out of this generations youth. Only to realize that this generation has more than any other generation in the past. But as we all know, with more opportunity there are more distractions. That is how McCall Motivation was born. After working with 21st Century After School programs in 2017 at the secondary level Brandon quickly noticed that students were missing practical skills on self-discipline and building resiliency in hopes of having a better life. These practices of Listening, Learning and Growing came too Brandon after a tragic episode in 8th grade that changed his life forever. Now, years later Brandon lives what he calls The D.O.P.E. Life: Discipline Over Procrastination Every day! Which he hopes to help the next generation overcome self-doubt, build courage, and fade procrastination by being more disciplined.'