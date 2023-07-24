Wytricia Mack, the Founder and President of Salt of the Earth 2022 (SOTE2022), a 501(c)(3) organization, recently sent out a news release detailing the history and aims of the organization: 'I am delighted to introduce you to our organization, which was established in January 2022. Before founding this organization, I pursued a career as a certified Bail Bond Recovery Agent, working in that field until now. Additionally, I am also an ordained Minister.
'Through my experiences in the bail bonding field and my passion for helping people, I became aware of the critical issues surrounding Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). This realization became the foundation for establishing Seek & Save Solutions under SOTE2022, aiming to address these challenges.
'At The Salt of the Earth 2022, our vision is to create a healthy and sustainable community for the present and future generations. We are driven by a mission to uplift, empower, equip, and encourage the community, striving to enhance the overall quality of life. As part of this mission, we focus on supporting the less fortunate members of the community.
'Our recent project, Seek & Save Solutions, is designed to cater to individuals suffering from mental illness and substance use disorder (SUD). The program's primary goal is to assist them in accessing appropriate care for Mental Health, Harm Reduction, Motivational Encouragement, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment, and Recovery Management, all within a supportive environment.
'We are committed to promoting awareness of substance use and mental health issues through various programs and initiatives. Counseling services are provided at our facilities to offer necessary support to our clients. Moreover, for clients who have active court cases but lack the means to attend hearings, we facilitate their court appearances, ensuring compliance with the law.
'As Seek & Save Solutions continues to grow, we are determined to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve, fostering hope, healing, and a sense of belonging in the community. We are grateful for any support that can help us further our mission and achieve our vision of a healthier and thriving society.'