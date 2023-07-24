Wytricia Mack, the Founder and President of Salt of the Earth 2022 (SOTE2022), a 501(c)(3) organization, recently sent out a news release detailing the history and aims of the organization: 'I am delighted to introduce you to our organization, which was established in January 2022. Before founding this organization, I pursued a career as a certified Bail Bond Recovery Agent, working in that field until now. Additionally, I am also an ordained Minister.

'Through my experiences in the bail bonding field and my passion for helping people, I became aware of the critical issues surrounding Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). This realization became the foundation for establishing Seek & Save Solutions under SOTE2022, aiming to address these challenges.