SCDNR check presentation

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Duke Energy has awarded the S.C. Department of Natural Resources with grant money that will help equip the agency’s recently formed swiftwater rescue unit.

The $18,500 award, formally marked with a check presentation at the Nitrolee Access Area in Great Falls on June 19, will help pay for wet and dry suits, PFDs, rafts, helmets and other equipment necessary for SCDNR officers to conduct water rescues at the Catawba River Recreational Rapids in Great Falls.