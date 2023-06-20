Duke Energy has awarded the S.C. Department of Natural Resources with grant money that will help equip the agency’s recently formed swiftwater rescue unit.
The $18,500 award, formally marked with a check presentation at the Nitrolee Access Area in Great Falls on June 19, will help pay for wet and dry suits, PFDs, rafts, helmets and other equipment necessary for SCDNR officers to conduct water rescues at the Catawba River Recreational Rapids in Great Falls.
Officers in the rescue unit have undergone necessary training and equipment is already being purchased with the grant money. The gear needed for traversing the fast-moving rapids differs from what officers would use on other nearby bodies of water, such as Fishing Creek and Lake Wateree, said Lt. Brady Branham, who heads the rescue unit.
“The Catawba River recreational rapids is new to our area, so we needed some training for our local officers who will be responding to any kind of rescues or recoveries on this stretch of the water, which requires special equipment as well, which is different from the equipment we have to use on Fishing Creek or Lake Wateree. With the grant, we've started purchasing swiftwater rescue equipment, specifically wetsuits, dry suits, rafts, special rescue PFD (personal flotation devices) and helmets.
“It’s really to help us have a uniform, safe approach to anything that requires swift water rescue equipment or personnel to be able to have a successful operation and outcome,” said Lt. Branham.
Officers in the rescue unit received specialized training for four days on an upper stretch of the Catawba River, near Lake Wylie dam that included nighttime operations, rescue swimming, rescue boat operations and rope techniques.
The swiftwater rescue unit has trained SCDNR officers in five different counties: Chester, Fairfield Lancaster, York and Kershaw, Lt. Branham said. The DNR set the team up in that way in hopes that their response time in the event of a swiftwater emergency can be decreased. Lt. Branham expects the team will be in service at the end of July.
The grant was among the $500,000 awarded to governmental entities and nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina as part of Duke’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program.
“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”
Tyson Blanton, Duke Energy's Government and Community Relations Manager for the area, said “we really appreciate our partners in all kinds of emergency response areas. This one in particular really struck home with us because of our involvement with the river, and how passionate we are about opening recreation for everyone, but keeping it safe, so we're so thankful for organizations like SCDNR that apply for grants like this that keep our whole communities across the state, safe.”
Duke Energy’s project to create rapids for paddlers is expected to be a draw for the Great Falls area, along with a new state park and area hiking trails.
“This whitewater experience is going to be a game-changer,” said state Sen. Mike Fanning, whose district includes Chester, York and Fairfield counties. “Two things built Great Falls 100 years ago, textiles and the power company. And two things are going to rebuild Great Falls: a winery built on that same textile mill property, and a power company. Gallo will be providing the jobs, and the whitewater experience being the draw that brings people here...We have been working hard to make this whitewater experience complete, but it can't work if we don’t have ways of keeping people safe.
“This is so important to make sure that while we are moving forward, we are taking care of the people going through the experience. Allowing SCDNR to do their jobs with the resources they need is going to be critical to helping this go long term,” he said.
“This is not the sexy part of the whole project – that is launching kayaks down the river. This is making sure that people feel safe, because we want families to come to the area for whitewater, but Momma ain't going to come unless she's sure that if something happens to her baby, that there is a way to get some help to folks that are here,” Fanning said.