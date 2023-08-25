On Saturday, August 26, 2023, William H. Knopf, Jr. (Bill) and Mary M. Knopf celebrated their 69th wedding
On Saturday, August 26, 2023, William H. Knopf, Jr. (Bill) and Mary M. Knopf celebrated their 69th wedding
anniversary. Bill and Mary met in May of 1954. Bill was in the Navy (stationed in Norfolk, VA) and Mary worked
at Eagles 5 and 10 on Dearborn St in Great Falls. That’s where the two met. The two were married 3 months
later on August 26, 1954. Mary in Bill have spent their entire marriage in Great Falls. Mary was born in Gaffney,
SC but the family moved to Great Falls at an early age. Bill grew up in the Barnwell area where he
sharecropped 85 acres until 1951. At that time he moved to Great Falls at the age of 17.
When she was old enough Mary started working in the sewing industry with Glenn Trapp. She then moved to
work at Cinderella Knitting Mills where she continued for 30 years. Bill got a job at J.P. Stevens Mill #3 in 1951.
He also joined the Navy in 1951 where he served for 4 years. He returned to Great Falls in 1955. He continued
to work at J.P. Stevens until 1985, putting in over 30 years in the textile industry. In the mid 80’s Bill and Mary
started their thrift store business when both of the textile mills closed. In the 90’s, they opened a brick and
mortar. They officially retired in 2022 at the age of 85 and 87.
Bill and Mary have two sons, Kenneth W. Knopf (1956) and William H. Knopf, III (1971). During their early
years they loved traveling and camping, participating in go cart racing with Kenny, going to car races, and
going to auctions. They have five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The two were married in the original
Mt. Zion Baptist church and continue their membership today. Mary loves cooking and watching television
while Bill loves being outdoors gardening, fishing, and working in the shop. They both love spending time
visiting family and friends, camping, and watching NASCAR races.
