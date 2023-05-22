Great Falls volunteers

Sarah Lee, representing the Great Falls volunteer firefighters, addressed Great Falls Town Council one day after council terminated Fire Chief Chapin Jones.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

A representative for the volunteer firefighters at the Great Falls Fire Department had some burning words to say to the members of the Great Falls Town Council at their recent meeting.

A contingent of the Great Falls FD volunteers were present at the May Town Council meeting

