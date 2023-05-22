A representative for the volunteer firefighters at the Great Falls Fire Department had some burning words to say to the members of the Great Falls Town Council at their recent meeting.
A contingent of the Great Falls FD volunteers were present at the May Town Council meeting
Sarah Lee, representing the GFFD volunteers, addressed council during the public comment period. The appearance of the volunteers at the council meeting took place one day after council met in emergency session to terminate Fire Chief Chapin Jones.
In her remarks, Lee first told council the emergency Monday meeting was a violation of Robert’s Rules of Order, because there should have been a 24-hour notice of the meeting. (Note: Robert’s Rules of Order does not have any legal standing for a public body other than how to conduct meetings. The law governing meetings, the S.C. Freedom of Information Act, does allow for emergency meetings in the case of exigent circumstances).
“The volunteers found out about the termination through social media and other people, before we had even been notified that he had been fired. That got a lot of us upset about it, because we should have been told before that happened,” she maintained.
“We don’t feel like council has any feelings for us, or gives the fire department any support,” she said.
Lee said they presented Mayor Josh Brantley a breakdown of the 296 hours of training that a firefighter can be certified to work with the fire department, and yet council was in doubt about getting a raise for then-Chief Jones.
“Twenty-nine thousand dollars a year, is nothing,” Lee said, “you go anywhere else around, and the money is there. You are not going to get anybody to come here and work for $29,000 a year,” she said.
She added that even after the training to be certified, there is more training hours that firefighters have to take.
She pointed out to council since there is now not a full-time firefighter at the station, the “ISO rating for this city will be diminished. A rating of 1 is the best you can get; the rating is going to go up, and if that goes up, guess what else goes up? Your insurance costs. Everyone’s houses, their insurance is going to go up. I have already had two or three insurance companies ask me about this today, if this was true? Because they can make the (homeowner’s insurance) go up really quickly,” Lee said.
According to Verisk, which administers the ISO Classifications, ‘Using the ISO Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), ISO's Public Protection Classification (PPC) program helps insurance companies measure and evaluate the major elements of a community's fire suppression system. The PPC program evaluates and reinforces the importance of key areas of fire protection:
- Fire department (50%) — adequacy of equipment, sufficient staffing, evaluation of training, existence of automatic aid, and geographic distribution of fire companies;
- Water supply (40%)— condition and maintenance of hydrants, existence of alternative sources, and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water — in volume and pressure — compared with the amount needed to suppress fires;
- Emergency communications (10%) — 911 telephone systems, adequacy of telephone lines, operator supervision and staffing, and the dispatching hardware and software systems.
‘ISO analyzes this information and assigns an advisory number from 1 to 10. Class 1 generally represents exemplary fire protection and Class 10 indicates that the community's fire suppression program does not meet ISO's minimum criteria. PPC Classes are assigned to communities based on the protection area of a fire department.’
Councilmember Tiffany Craig asked Lee if she made the insurance representatives who called her aware that there was a paid employee at the fire station at the time they called her?
Lee answered, “This is not at the time of the call. This is for 24/7 coverage. You have to look at the ISO rating; to get a (good) ISO rating, you have to have 24/7 coverage. You have to have all these many different factors: how many fire trucks do you have, how much water can you get into a certain place, what’s the time it takes to (respond to a fire). Right now, we don’t have anybody on station after 5 p.m.”
“Are the volunteers going to be leaving?” Craig asked.
“No,” Lee replied, “we are not going to deny this town what they deserve. But we have jobs: we volunteer to do this outside of work,” she said.
Craig asked if the volunteers don’t get paid, why do they feel so strongly that the low pay for the fire chief is an issue?
“Because it is. You can’ get a paid person in here (for the amount you are offering) and you’re not going to get a volunteer to come in here and work 24/7. The volunteers do it because we want to do it, because we’re here to protect the town…we’re going to be here when we can be here…We can’t leave our jobs,” said Lee.
“What’s going to happen if something bad happens, and your volunteers are not here, your paid guy is not here?”
She pointed out the town has spent money for recreation in town, and she is in favor of that, but asked since the kids play games in the afternoon, if a child collapses on the field, “in order to keep him alive somebody needs to get there quickly. If that happened on a Friday night, and you don’t have a paid firefighter here, you have to wait for a volunteer to come, or wait for Fort Lawn, Richburg or Rossville fire departments to respond,” she said.
Councilmember Bradd Lyles pointed out that there had been a discussion initiated by Mayor Brantley on a raise for the fire chief position at a previous council meeting, and although there was no decision, there was more discussion to be had and that “a raise was coming, but it was a matter of how much.”
Later in the portion of the meeting where council receives reports from departments, Mayor Brantley made a motion to appoint Chester County Fire Coordinator Barkley Ramsey as the interim fire chief.
“As everyone knows, our fire department has gotten to where we are missing shifts, and if we sit back and let that continue, it is not going to be good. Council has made the decision, and we have to restructure, rebuild and keep moving forward as quickly as we can to get back to that 24/7 coverage,” Mayor Brantley said.
“We already have interested people that are experienced (for that position) and I estimate, in no more than 30 days, by the time we come back to the meeting, we will be fully staffed and back fully functional.” He said Ramsey would help the fire department to get shifts covered, relying on the volunteers. The Town will be running an advertisement for a new fire chief and firefighters.
Brantley addressed the volunteers at the meeting: “I would like to say thank you to every one that volunteers of their time for our community. It is very much appreciated. I know that over the years you have felt you’re not appreciated, and I want you to know that we thank you. This is a tough situation, but we have to work together and work through it.” Several councilmembers also expressed their thanks to the volunteers.
Ramsey later clarified that despite the label of interim Fire Chief, his role would mainly be administrative and dealing with scheduling and helping to get some firefighters into the Great Falls Fire Department.
The Town posted the following on their social media: ‘at this time, we have several applicants who have applied for positions in the fire department. We will continue to let the add run and we are thankful for all who have applied. We encourage anyone else interested to reach out to the town hall to complete an application. Interviews will begin very soon!’