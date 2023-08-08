“Torrey Craig Avenue” is paved with the best of intentions.
“We have a set of car keys,” a voice said over the PA system Saturday at “The Court” in Great Falls. “If you’ve lost a set, I’ve got them.”
The voice making that lost keys announcement belonged to Torrey Craig. When a big 3-on-3 basketball tournament reached its finale, Craig provided play-by-play. When it came time to do some one-on-one with the many kids on hand, it was Craig playfully blocking their shots or letting them dribble past him for a layup.
At this point, the newly-signed member of the Chicago Bulls could write a check to help his hometown or his alma mater of Great Falls High School. He does that, but he said it is important to him to stay involved in a more hands-on way because he knows the impact it can have on young people.
“I was in those kids’ shoes when I was little,” Craig said. “I always wanted guys to come back and interact with us. I always said if I made it I would come back and do that. I enjoy it just as much as they do. It’s a blessing and a beautiful feeling. I just love the kids, I love interacting and I try to give them a whole experience. Not just be here, not just spend money, but actually be physical and engaged with them and make them feel like they’re a part of everything that’s going on.”
And there was plenty going on. On top of the basketball tournament, there was a three-point shootout for kids, games, food and music. There was a raffle (tickets were free) to win signed jerseys and 140 t-shirts were handed out for free. On top of that, every person who wanted a minute of Craig’s time, everyone who wanted a picture or autograph, got it. The events were all staged on and around the Town’s public basketball courts, which Craig helped to refurbish and update last year. When he did, he celebrated that with a grand opening that featured many of the same events, with most focused on kids.
Alstevis “Stevo” Squirewell was among the hundreds of people on hand during the course of the day. He was a basketball and football teammate of Craig’s at Great Falls High School. He said he was not really surprised at the success Craig has had in the NBA, because he saw how hard he worked, even as a prep player to get where he is. He spent hours and hours away from practice and games working to make himself a better player and Squirewell said that unlike some basketball players, Craig was constantly in the weight room pushing himself. On top of all that, he was a great teammate. Squirewell remembered having to come into a state title game off the bench when a teammate got in foul trouble. When he made a couple of shots he said Craig was the first to congratulate him and make him feel comfortable on the court.
As for the degree to which his former teammate has given back, Squirewell said he wasn’t surprised.
“The things he is doing, it’s very special,” Squirewell said. “And there are a lot of avenues outside of basketball that he’s working on.”
Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley and his family spent the entire day at “Torrey Craig Day.” He said both he and the town as a whole are grateful for the hard work Craig has put in to becoming the person he is today and into making Great Falls a better place.
“He is the true definition of a hometown hero and we are thankful for the heart that he has to give back to his community,” Brantley said.
The day was about Torrey Craig giving something to his hometown, but he also got something in return. A stretch of road (just adjacent to “The Courts”) was officially renamed “Torrey Craig Avenue” on Saturday. State Sen. Mike Fanning was among those on hand for the sign unveiling. The honor was put in motion by the state legislature and Chester County Council approved spending money to pay for the sign. When he was a kid playing sports in Great Falls, he said it would never have dawned on him that one day they’d be naming things after him.
“I would never have expected that. I knew my dream was to give back, but for them to do that shows how much love the city has for me. That’s why I come back and do the things I do,” Craig said.
In previous years, Craig hosted free basketball camps for kids at Great Falls High School, he has attended Great Falls basketball games (when his schedule allows) and he actually spoke to the team in the pregame before a playoff game on at least one occasion. He used that opportunity to remind players they weren’t just playing for themselves, but for an entire town that loves and supports them.
After spending most of the past three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Craig signed recently with Chicago. He thinks they can be a contender and hopes to be one of the missing pieces to get them over the top. He said he couldn’t wait to get to the Windy City and get to work. Before doing that, though, he said he wanted to come to Great Falls. The road will always lead him home...and that road is now named after him.