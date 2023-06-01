Funding will support 32 nonprofits and government agencies from across the state
Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Funding will support 32 nonprofits and government agencies from across the state
Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations
As hurricane season begins, emergency managers and first responders turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather.
Duke Energy is preparing as well and stands in support of these communities across South Carolina by announcing $500,000 in microgrants to help increase their resiliency and their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by significant weather events.
“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”
Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Grants were awarded to 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.
Chester County agencies receiving this grant:
Chester County Emergency Management. The $18,500 grant will provide an ATV to help in rescues during severe weather events.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.