From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Darion Antangalo-Antonious Jones, 22, was charged with fentanyl, possession of more than two grains first offense on July 3.
- Antonio Marshanna Peay Jr., 22, was charged with two counts of cruelty to children (torture, deprivation); and assault and battery third degree on July 3.
- Rebecca Peeler, 38, was charged with escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured; and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on July 3.
- Arthur Fitzgerald Bell Jr., 31, was charged with driving under the influence second offense on July 4.
- James Jeffrey Boatwright, 44, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on July 4.
- Rocky Lee Martin Sr., 66, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on July 4.
- Ricky James Gallman Sr., 56, was charged with failure to appear on July 5.
- Vernon Raheem Hughes, 25, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on July 5.
- Jason Lee Resto, 31, was charged with distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near a school; manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs, except Flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute first offense; and disorderly conduct on July 5.
- Cedric L. Spence Sr., 34, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 5.
- Joshua Jamias Young, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle and driving under suspension first offense on July 5.
- Antonio Montrell Culp, 41, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature on July 6.
- Maurice Lightner, 40, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 6.
- Jordan Coleman, 21, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 8.
- Lacy Joan Harding, 48, was charged with disorderly conduct on July 8.
- Javarious Christopher Jackson, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 8.
- Brian Keith Miller, 44, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense on July 8.
- Deshana Ashelique Morgan, 26, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on July 8.
- Robert Chandler Odum, 26, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, four grams or more; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 8.
- Heather Nicole Roberts, 32, was charged with domestic violence third degree on July 8.
- Amir Savalas Sabree, 21, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on July 8.
- Kelon Marquell Wylie, 43, was charged with assault and battery third degree on July 8.
- Jaquavious Javar Johnson, 27, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and domestic violence first degree on July 9.